Richard is a graduate of Indiana University where he majored in education, biology and chemistry, and the University Of Denver College Of Law. He and his staff have hosted thousands of seminars, workshops and panel discussions on a variety of estate planning topics, including probate avoidance, tax savings, powers of attorney, living wills, HIPAA, disability issues, asset-protection strategies, Medicaid law and trust planning.
Richard is a member of the Elder Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Rocky Mountain Estate Planning Council, the Colorado Estate Planning Education Council and WealthCounsel. He is a former director of the National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys and Liberty Savings Bank, FSB, and was honored in 2010 as a top wealth manager by DenverBiz.
Firm Description
When facing a difficult estate planning or estate settlement challenge, you need an experienced law firm on your side. Since 1974, our attorneys have helped over 80,000 families — including bankers, plumbers, senators, attorneys, teachers, judges, police officers and business owners — prepare for the future by assisting them with their wills, trusts, powers of attorney and, when necessary, guardianships, conservatorships and estate settlements.
We know probate and how to avoid it. We know taxes and how to reduce them. We know Medicaid and how to control it. We know government and how to minimize it. And, we know predators and how to prevent them from robbing you of what you own now — and what you may leave your family later.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
Main Office
4155 East Jewell Avenue
Suite 500
Denver, CO 80222
Sooper Credit Union
5005 W Alameda Avenue
Arvada, CO 80003
11001 W 120th Avenue, Suite 400
Broomfield, CO 80021
1755 Telstar Drive, Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
9233 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Credit Union of Denver
9305 W Alameda Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80226
3500 John F Kennedy Parkway
Suite 300
Fort Collins, CO 80525
4 West Dry Creek Circle, Suite 100
Littleton, CO 80120
