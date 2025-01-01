Richard is a graduate of Indiana University where he majored in education, biology and chemistry, and the University Of Denver College Of Law. He and his staff have hosted thousands of seminars, workshops and panel discussions on a variety of estate planning topics, including probate avoidance, tax savings, powers of attorney, living wills, HIPAA, disability issues, asset-protection strategies, Medicaid law and trust planning.

Richard is a member of the Elder Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Rocky Mountain Estate Planning Council, the Colorado Estate Planning Education Council and WealthCounsel. He is a former director of the National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys and Liberty Savings Bank, FSB, and was honored in 2010 as a top wealth manager by DenverBiz.