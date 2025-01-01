Rick joined the law firm of Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., L.P.A. in 1998. He chairs the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practice groups. His focus is primarily in estate planning, elder law, special needs trusts, probate, and trust administration.

A North Canton native, Rick graduated from the College of Wooster and received his Juris Doctorate and Masters degrees from The University of Southern California. He is admitted to practice in Ohio and Florida.

For each of the last ten years, Rick has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America (and for 2012 was selected as its “Lawyer of the Year” for Trusts and Estates in the Akron area) and in Who’s Who in American Law. He has been designated as an “Ohio Super Lawyer,” and has been placed in its Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers and Top 50 Cleveland Ohio Super Lawyers lists. Rick maintains an AV rating (very high to preeminent) in Martindale Hubbell. He has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and as a member of the Council of Advanced Practitioners of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Rick is one of just 20 attorneys in Ohio to have earned the designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as accredited by the American Bar Association. He is a certified specialist in Estate Planning, Probate & Trust Law by the Ohio State Bar Association. He is a member of The Special Needs Alliance, and he co-chairs the Medicaid, Long Term Care, and Special Needs Trust Committee of the American Bar Association.

Rick is an active speaker on continuing education programs throughout the country, and his articles have appeared in various national publications, including Estate Planning, Trusts & Estates, Probate and Property, and The NAELA Journal. He is a member of the editorial board of The Probate Law Journal of Ohio, and he is a member of the advisory board for Wealth Transfer Planning, a leading estate planning document assembly program.