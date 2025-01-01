Rebecca Shandrick
Rebecca L. Shandrick has been practicing law since she graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1982 and was Articles Editor of the University of Colorado Law Review. She began her legal career as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Aurora, Colorado. She has been involved in the practice of Elder Law since 1989 and has been also practicing Special Needs Planning for the last 10 years.
Rebecca is the author of two chapters in the Colorado Elder Law Handbook and has been published in other legal publications over the years. She concentrates her practice on Elder Law, Medicaid eligibility, Guardianships and Conservatorships, Estate Planning, Trust drafting and administration, Estate Administration, contested proceedings involving Wills, Trusts, Guardian and Conservatorships and Special Needs Planning for persons with special needs including assisting with SSI and Medicaid eligibility and Special Needs Trusts.
Ms. Shandrick keeps current on all changes in the law and has compassion and caring for all of her clients.
The Law Offices of Rebecca L. Shandrick is a law firm that specializes in Elder Law and Special Needs Planning Law. The firm also does a full range of probate including Guardianship and Conservatorship, Estate Planning, Trust drafting and admistration including various types of trusts for special needs and for Medicaid, eligibility for SSDI or SSI, Estate Administration, Will Contests, Fiduciary Representation, and probate of Wills.
950 South Cherry Street
Suite 1240
Denver, CO 80246
