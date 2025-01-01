Search Articles

Randy Boggio

Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A.

  • Long-term Care Planning
  • Special and Supplemental Needs Trusts
  • Probate and Trust Litigation
  • Incapacity Planning
  • Mediation and Arbitration

Randy Boggio represents clients in all areas of long-term care planning, working with individuals, couples and their families to ensure that resources are protected and maximized to their benefit when faced with possible or actual nursing home placement. Randy also represents disabled clients and their families in the establishment and administration of Special and Supplemental Needs Trusts. He frequently works with personal injury attorneys to protect and maximize settlement awards and jury verdicts for disabled clients through the use of Special Needs Trusts. On behalf of disabled clients, he works with probate and family law attorneys to provide trusts that protect estate distributions and property settlements. Randy also has a litigation practice limited to representing corporate and individual fiduciaries in probate and trust litigation, and representing individuals in Medical Assistance appeals.In 2009, Randy became a "Qualified Neutral" certified as a mediator and an arbitrator. He limits his mediation/arbitration practice to disputes in the areas of probate, trusts and elder law issues. 

In 1993, Randy successfully defended the right of a disabled individual to receive benefits from his mother's trust fund without jeopardizing his client's state benefits, In the Matter of Leona Carlisle Trust (1993). The victory set a standard and brought about Minnesota legislation recognizing and defining Supplemental Needs Trusts in Minnesota and protecting the assets of disabled individuals. 

In the 1994 nationally-followed case of Butcher vs. Ramsey County, et al., Randy successfully represented his clients James and Patricia Butcher allowing them to make critical health care decisions for their son. 

Each year since 1996, Randy has been selected as a "Super Lawyer" in the areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estate Planning Law. Only five percent of Minnesotas licensed attorneys make the "Super Lawyer" list each year. This profile has been featured in Minnesota Law and Politics, Twin Cities Business Monthly, and Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine. 

In 2009, Randy was recognized as one of the "Top 40 Trust and Estate Attorneys in Minnesota" by Minnesota Law and Politics. This recognition pertains to Randy's work in the limited areas of Special and Supplemental Needs Trusts. 

In October of 2003, Randy was awarded the Mary Alice Gooderl Award by the Elder Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association for outstanding service to the community in the area of Elder Law. 

Mr. Boggio has also been awarded an AV Preeminent 5.0 out of 5 rating in Martindale-Hubbell, a national legal directory. The AV rating is the highest possible rating which an attorney can achieve. The rating identifies a lawyer with very high to preeminent legal ability and the utmost professional integrity. 

Admitted

  • 1983 State of Wisconsin
  • 1985 State of Minnesota
  • 1985 United States District Court (Minnesota)

Education

  • Juris Doctor, 1983, Hamline University School of Law Deans List
    Honor Society
    Hamline Law Review
    Managing Editor,1982-1983;
    Associate 1981-1982
  • Bachelor of Science, 1979, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, with honors 

Professional Associations

  • Minnesota State Bar Association Elder Law Section
    Probate and Trust Law Section
  • Academy of Special Needs Planners
  • National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
  • Minnesota Association for Justice 

Community Involvement 

Randy frequently lectures on issues regarding long-term care planning, special and supplemental needs trusts, and disability planning. He has published numerous articles for Minnesota Continuing Legal Education, as well as a quarterly feature in the Minnesota Trial Lawyers Association Publication regarding the interaction between personal injury actions and maintaining a clients governmental benefits.

Firm Description

The attorneys at Maser, Amundson, Boggio & Hendricks, P.A. focus their practice on Special Needs and Settlement Planning, Elder Law, Estate Planning,Probate and Trust Administration and Guardianships & Conservatorships. ASNP member Randy F. Boggio represents disabled clients and their families in the establishment and administration of Special and Supplemental Needs Trusts. He frequently works with personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys to protect and maximize settlement awards and jury verdicts for disabled clients through Settlement Planning.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 4:30 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 4:30 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 4:30 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 4:30 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 4:30 PM

Cost

Main Office

6601 Lyndale Ave South
Suite 320
Richfield, MN 55423

On the web

Phone (952) *** ****
