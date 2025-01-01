Rachel Keller has been practicing law since 2009. She joined Georgia Legacy Law Group, LLC after spending seven years practicing insurance defense and personal injury litigation at a boutique Atlanta law firm, where she handled hundreds of litigation matters and has completed jury trials and numerous mediations.

Rachel’s practice now centers around estate planning, probate matters, guardianships and conservatorships, and related fiduciary litigation. She finds it rewarding to assist clients in navigating often difficult topics requiring legal and practical decisions—whether it be planning estates and trusts, handling uncontested matters, or resolving disputes.

Rachel is a member of the Atlanta Bar Association’s Estate Planning and Probate Section.

Rachel, a native Georgian, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Georgia. She went on to earn her law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham. Rachel met her husband, Adam—who is also an attorney—at Cumberland School of Law. The couple currently resides in Alpharetta, where they are active in their church. In their free time, they enjoy hiking around Highlands, North Carolina and spending time with friends and family.