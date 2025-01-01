Rachel Keller
Rachel Keller has been practicing law since 2009. She joined Georgia Legacy Law Group, LLC after spending seven years practicing insurance defense and personal injury litigation at a boutique Atlanta law firm, where she handled hundreds of litigation matters and has completed jury trials and numerous mediations.
Rachel’s practice now centers around estate planning, probate matters, guardianships and conservatorships, and related fiduciary litigation. She finds it rewarding to assist clients in navigating often difficult topics requiring legal and practical decisions—whether it be planning estates and trusts, handling uncontested matters, or resolving disputes.
Rachel is a member of the Atlanta Bar Association’s Estate Planning and Probate Section.
Rachel, a native Georgian, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Georgia. She went on to earn her law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham. Rachel met her husband, Adam—who is also an attorney—at Cumberland School of Law. The couple currently resides in Alpharetta, where they are active in their church. In their free time, they enjoy hiking around Highlands, North Carolina and spending time with friends and family.
Our primary goal at Hill & Watchko, LLC is to be the best in our field, as it relates to the level of service we provide, the quality of the work we produce, and the value we deliver to our clients.
We believe that estate planning, elder law, special needs planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and related services are more than just the production of documents. We are not LegalZoom™. Rather, we see ourselves as counselors and advisors who help you develop the best plan for your loved ones. We see planning as an act of love and responsibility taken by those who care deeply about their families, friends, and organizations and who desire to leave a lasting legacy. Our clients put their trust in us with this life altering planning, and we take that trust seriously.
Our mission is to help our clients plan for and protect the significant things in their lives: the people and organizations they love and the assets they have worked diligently to acquire, and to do so through our four fundamental values: compassionate, client-first service; an easy and efficient client experience; the highest quality of work product; and creative, comprehensive, and individualized advice.
1815 Lockeway Dr.
Suite 106
Alpharetta, GA 30004
