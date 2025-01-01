Rachel Kabb-Effron CELA
Rachel A. Kabb-Effron, Esq., CELA, is the owner of the Kabb Law Firm in Beachwood, Ohio specializing in Elder law. Ms. Kabb-Effron is a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and is recognized as a specialist by the State of Ohio Supreme Court. She has been representing elderly and disabled clients since 1998. She helps clients with Care Advocacy and public benefits eligibility planning involving Medicaid and the VA. Ms. Kabb-Effron has been practicing Life Care Planning since 2006.
In a culture that too often fails to regard its elders with the respect they deserve, the Kabb Law Firm is dedicated to ensuring that seniors are able to live out their lives with dignity. We are one of the few Elder Law firms in the country - and the first in Northeast Ohio - to have a Social Worker (our Care Coordinator) and a Public Benefits Coordinator on staff. These resources allow us to go to greater lengths to protect and enhance your loved one’s quality of life.
From your first meeting with us, you will sense our passion for doing right by our clients. We will fight for your loved one’s legal rights, while providing care solutions that make the most sense for their well-being and future.
Main Office
21825 Chagrin Blvd.
Suite #310
Beachwood, OH 44122
7081 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
