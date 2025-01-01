Firm Description

In a culture that too often fails to regard its elders with the respect they deserve, the Kabb Law Firm is dedicated to ensuring that seniors are able to live out their lives with dignity. We are one of the few Elder Law firms in the country - and the first in Northeast Ohio - to have a Social Worker (our Care Coordinator) and a Public Benefits Coordinator on staff. These resources allow us to go to greater lengths to protect and enhance your loved one’s quality of life.

From your first meeting with us, you will sense our passion for doing right by our clients. We will fight for your loved one’s legal rights, while providing care solutions that make the most sense for their well-being and future.