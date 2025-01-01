Polly Tatum
The Law Office of Polly Tatum has been working with people like you for over 24 years. During this time, they have represented clients with a wide variety of legal matters. Their experience includes estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, and divorce and elder mediation. When it comes to your legal needs, you should never have to settle for anything less than the best.
If you are in need of assistance with any legal matter involving estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, or divorce and elder mediation matters, we urge you to contact our office today so that we can help you. We will take the time to listen to your situation and advise you on the best course of action to take. We have many years of experience handling these matters and will work hard to produce results that you will be happy with. Contact us today for a consultation at (774) 366-3711.
Firm Description
Estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, or divorce and elder mediation matters can be incredibly stressful, especially if you don’t know where to start. The Law Office of Polly Tatum has been making life easier for clients and their families since 1997. Our team can help you make the most out of your current situation. We offer services in the following practice areas:
- Estate Planning – If you need help creating or updating your will, trust, or other estate planning documents, our team can assist you.
- Probate & Trust Administration – When you lose a loved one, the last thing you want to deal with is the legalities of their estate. This is where a probate lawyer can help.
- Elder Law – If you want to plan for the future and put a plan in place as you get older, The Law Office of Polly Tatum can help. With a firm that has trained mediators as attorneys, we can help families come to a resolution outside of court.
- Divorce & Elder Mediation – The Law Office of Polly Tatum has attorneys that are trained mediators and can help you and your spouse come to a resolution outside of court.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
Main Office
19 Cedar Street
Worcester, MA 01619
