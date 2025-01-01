Peter C Herbst Jr
Herbst Law Group, LLC
Peter C Herbst Jr
Herbst Law Group, LLC
Peter C. Herbst Jr. advises clients in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust administration, and elder law. Peter enjoys educating his clients on the options available to them so that they can implement a plan that meets their specific goals. Working closely with client’s insurance, financial and other advisors, Peter ensures their estate plan is integrated with their overall financial planning.
Firm Description
Located in Braintree, Mass., Herbst Law Group, LLC offers elder law and estate planning services to clients in and around Braintree, Boston, South Shore and throughout Massachusetts. We guide our clients and their families through every step of the estate planning process, ensuring that they are fully aware of their options and able to make informed decisions that help them reach their goals.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostHourly in some matters, Flat Fee in some matters
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
100 Grandview Road Ste 304
Braintree, MA 02184
On the web
Social Media
Peter C Herbst Jr
Herbst Law Group, LLC
Peter C. Herbst Jr. advises clients in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust administration, and elder law. Peter enjoys educating his clients on the options available to them so that they can implement a plan that meets their specific goals. Working closely with client’s insurance, financial and o...