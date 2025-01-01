Peter is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Roger Williams University School of Law. Peter has been working for Walsh, Brule & Nault for over nine years and is admitted to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Peter concentrates primarily on Elder Law issues, including assisting elders with qualification for Medicaid payment of nursing home costs, long-term protection of assets and estate planning. In addition to Elder Law, Peter’s practice also includes probate matters, traditional estate planning, real estate and civil litigation, along with the firm’s other areas of practice.