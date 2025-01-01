Patricia A. Bave is a partner at Kommer Bave & Ollman LLP. She handles a broad range of matters, specializing in elder law, including Medicaid planning and applications, estate planning, including will and trust drafting, estate and trust administration, guardianship proceedings under Article 81 of the Mental Hygiene Law and Article 17A of the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act and special needs planning.

Ms. Bave is the immediate past co-chair of the Guardianship Committee of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section of the New York State Bar Association and a member of the Trusts and Estates Section. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Estate Planning Council of Westchester and is a member and has served as past-chair of the Elder Law Committee and the Adult Guardianship Committee of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester County Bar Association.

Ms. Bave is admitted to practice in New York, Connecticut, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.