Patricia A. Bave is a partner at Kommer Bave & Ollman LLP. She handles a broad range of matters, specializing in elder law, including Medicaid planning and applications, estate planning, including will and trust drafting, estate and trust administration, guardianship proceedings under Article 81 of the Mental Hygiene Law and Article 17A of the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act and special needs planning.
Ms. Bave is the immediate past co-chair of the Guardianship Committee of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section of the New York State Bar Association and a member of the Trusts and Estates Section. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Estate Planning Council of Westchester and is a member and has served as past-chair of the Elder Law Committee and the Adult Guardianship Committee of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester County Bar Association.
Ms. Bave is admitted to practice in New York, Connecticut, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Kommer Bave & Ollman LLP is a general practice law firm, specializing in personal injury claims and litigation, civil litigation, trusts and estates, elder law, guardianship, special needs planning, business law, family law and real estate transactions. Our attorneys and staff combine a wide range of experience, attention to detail and close personal attention to our clients to achieve the best possible results on their behalf. Importantly, our attorneys and legal professionals work together as a team to develop and implement a winning strategy to achieve success in the client’s transaction or litigation.
Our firm has been an integral part of the Westchester County and New Rochelle Communities for more than 30 years. Robert C. Ollman served as Judge of the City Court of New Rochelle where he heard both civil and criminal matters. Our attorneys have volunteered their time to serve as Arbitrators in the local Courts and have served in many community organizations including the Westchester County and New Rochelle Bar Associations, Lions Club, Boy Scouts, Guidance Center and churches in the New Rochelle area.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
5237 145 Huguenot St #402
New Rochelle, NY 10801
