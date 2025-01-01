Olivia earned her JD from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in 2017. While in law school, Olivia received Deans List Honors and was a member of the Nova Law Review, serving as a Junior Associate for Volume 40 and as an Articles Editor for Volume 41.

Olivia was also involved in various university organizations including Florida Association for Women Lawyers and the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Society, where she served as a member of the executive board. Olivia is currently a member of the Broward County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

Olivia practices in the areas of elder law, special needs law, estate planning, probate and trusts, and guardianship.

Education

J.D., Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center (2017)

B.A., Nova Southeastern University

Bar Admissions