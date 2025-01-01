Olivia Chiong
Feldman & Feldman, Counsellors at Law, P.A.
Olivia earned her JD from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in 2017. While in law school, Olivia received Deans List Honors and was a member of the Nova Law Review, serving as a Junior Associate for Volume 40 and as an Articles Editor for Volume 41.
Olivia was also involved in various university organizations including Florida Association for Women Lawyers and the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Society, where she served as a member of the executive board. Olivia is currently a member of the Broward County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Olivia practices in the areas of elder law, special needs law, estate planning, probate and trusts, and guardianship.
Education
-
J.D., Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center (2017)
-
B.A., Nova Southeastern University
Bar Admissions
-
Florida
Firm Description
Feldman & Feldman is a boutique law firm serving the South Florida community. Our core practice areas are elder law, special needs planning, estate planning and administration and real estate.
Our firm's philosophy is simple: “Treat every client as if they were our only client.” We pride ourselves in developing long-term relationships with our clients that last years, and even decades.
In addition to our legal services, we participate in public seminars, symposia, and other educational programs to improve public awareness of the unique problems of the elderly and those with special needs.
Our practice areas include:
Estate planning and administration
- Wills & trusts
- Probate and trust administration
Asset Protection and Long-term Care Planning
- Qualifying for Medicaid
- Qualifying for VA benefits
- Special needs trusts
Advance Directives
- Durable powers of attorney
- Health care surrogate designations
- Living wills
Real Estate
- Sales and purchases
- Leases and financing arrangements (e.g., reverse mortgages, home equity lines of credit, etc.)
- Special titling of assets (real estate trusts, enhanced life estate sdeeds, etc.)
Main Office
5491 North University Drive
Suite 102
Coral Springs, FL 33067
