Olivia K. Smith has been practicing law since 2007. She realized early on that she enjoyed working one on one with clients. The firm wasn’t created as a high-volume practice. Instead, Olivia’s approach encourages personal relationships with each client. Cases are as unique as the individuals, and there is no one size fits all solution. You can trust Olivia to connect and listen to your concerns, incorporating your wishes into a plan of action you choose.

Olivia’s practice areas include Estate Planning, Medicaid and Long–Term Care Planning, Probate & Trust Administration, and Special Needs Planning and Guardianship. Olivia also has more than 10 years of experience in family law and divorce. With any life transition, it’s necessary to update your estate plan to accurately reflect your wishes. Olivia understands the complexities of family situations, which in turn allows her to provide an insightful and customized elder law and estate planning experience.

Olivia’s work is driven by her personal experience. Olivia strives to serve the senior population with the respect and dignity they deserve. She knew all four of her grandparents and had special relationships with each one. Her maternal grandmother was a farm owner, businesswoman, and homemaker, inspiring inner strength and pragmatism. Her maternal grandfather was a surgeon whose kindness and compassion guided her. Olivia’s paternal grandmother was a homemaker and hospital volunteer, encouraging a sense of humor and eccentricity. And her paternal grandfather was a business owner with a work ethic and faith that continues to provide motivation.

Olivia’s passion for helping individuals in the later stages of life stems from these relationships and personal experiences. For more details on the specific areas of estate planning and elder law you’d like to learn more about, please choose from the following topics.

Estate Planning

Medicaid & Long-Term Care Planning

Probate & Trust Administration

Special Needs Planning & Guardianship

On a personal note, Olivia resides in Covington, Kentucky, with her cat, Alfie. Olivia has two special children in her life that are not biologically hers but are close to her heart. Because of these unique relationships and family structure, Olivia also has a personal understanding of blended families and families without biological or adopted children. Olivia’s favorite things to do are spend time with her family, friends, and cat, as well as remaining active. Olivia recently completed two half marathons and a marathon relay. Olivia is also an avid Bengals fan. Who Dey!