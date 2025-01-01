Nina has been practicing law for over 30 years in the areas of estate planning, real estate and business law She is currently licensed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee. Her Martindale-Hubbell attorney rating is the highest achievable: 5 stars in peer reviews. Nina is justifiably proud of her unimpeachable background as an attorney of the highest personal and professional standards.

Nina’s real passion, though, is estate planning, which arises out of her natural proclivity to plan for every contingency and out of her life experiences Nina has seen, and has experienced first-hand, the effects of good, bad and non-existent estate planning, and absolutely wants to help others to plan properly for the inevitable.

Helping others avoid the pitfalls of failing to plan, failing to fund their existing plan or failing to update their plan as their life and the law changes is Nina’s passion; it’s why she does what she does.