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Nick Montagnese

Cherewka Law.

Nick Montagnese

Cherewka Law.

Nick Montagnese

Cherewka Law.

Nick graduated from Dusquene University in 2010, and then from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2013 and is also licensed in Maryland and Florida. He has worked for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania State Senate. Nick regularly practices in the areas of Real Estate, Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Elder Law, Nonprofits, Business, and Corporate Law.  Nick is a founding member of Paramount Settlement Services, LLC., a full-service central Pennsylvania title company, and is an Associate Broker with Pro Business Properties, Inc., a real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate representing both buyers and sellers.

Nick and his wife Chelsea live in Carlisle with their two children. In addition to enjoying activities with his family including mountain biking and hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail near their home (purely recreationally as they are a self-described non-competitive family…) Nick is a skilled wood worker. The very table he works at in the Cherewka Law office is one of his own pieces and his goal is to eventually get into cabinetry.

Nick loves the supportive culture that the Cherewka Law team has intentionally built and nurtured over the years and fully believes in the way they practice law.

Firm Description

Estate Planning Attorneys, Probate Lawyers, Business & Real Estate Lawyers

Our 3 attorney team can help achieve your goals, whether you are planning for the start or future of your business, creating a legacy for your children, protecting your home or savings, purchasing a home or investment property, or attempting to solve a complex legal issue, our team has the knowledge and experience to provide you with sound legal advice and representation.

We are dedicated to providing highly personalized planning services to individuals, couples, families and businesses in our primary practice areas:

  • Estate Planning
  • Business and Corporate Law
  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Nonprofit Organizations
  • Real Estate Law
  • Elder Law

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

624 North Front Street
Wormleysburg, PA 17043

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Nick Montagnese

Nick Montagnese

Cherewka Law.

Nick graduated from Dusquene University in 2010, and then from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2013 and is also licensed in Maryland and Florida. He has worked for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania State Senate. Nick regularly practi...

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Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

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How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

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Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

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Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

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Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

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Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

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Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

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Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

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Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

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SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
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ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

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Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

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Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

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Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

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Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

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Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

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Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

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Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

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Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

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Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

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Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

How the Federal Fair Housing Act Protects Older Adults
Choosing Assisted Living Memory Care for Dementia
Issues You Might Face With D-SNPs
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