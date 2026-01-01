Nick Montagnese
Cherewka Law.
Nick Montagnese
Cherewka Law.
Nick graduated from Dusquene University in 2010, and then from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2013 and is also licensed in Maryland and Florida. He has worked for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania State Senate. Nick regularly practices in the areas of Real Estate, Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Elder Law, Nonprofits, Business, and Corporate Law. Nick is a founding member of Paramount Settlement Services, LLC., a full-service central Pennsylvania title company, and is an Associate Broker with Pro Business Properties, Inc., a real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate representing both buyers and sellers.
Nick and his wife Chelsea live in Carlisle with their two children. In addition to enjoying activities with his family including mountain biking and hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail near their home (purely recreationally as they are a self-described non-competitive family…) Nick is a skilled wood worker. The very table he works at in the Cherewka Law office is one of his own pieces and his goal is to eventually get into cabinetry.
Nick loves the supportive culture that the Cherewka Law team has intentionally built and nurtured over the years and fully believes in the way they practice law.
Firm Description
Estate Planning Attorneys, Probate Lawyers, Business & Real Estate Lawyers
Our 3 attorney team can help achieve your goals, whether you are planning for the start or future of your business, creating a legacy for your children, protecting your home or savings, purchasing a home or investment property, or attempting to solve a complex legal issue, our team has the knowledge and experience to provide you with sound legal advice and representation.
We are dedicated to providing highly personalized planning services to individuals, couples, families and businesses in our primary practice areas:
- Estate Planning
- Business and Corporate Law
- Estate & Trust Administration
- Nonprofit Organizations
- Real Estate Law
- Elder Law
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
624 North Front Street
Wormleysburg, PA 17043
On the web
Nick Montagnese
Cherewka Law.
Nick graduated from Dusquene University in 2010, and then from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2013 and is also licensed in Maryland and Florida. He has worked for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania State Senate. Nick regularly practi...