Nick graduated from Dusquene University in 2010, and then from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2013 and is also licensed in Maryland and Florida. He has worked for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania State Senate. Nick regularly practices in the areas of Real Estate, Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Elder Law, Nonprofits, Business, and Corporate Law. Nick is a founding member of Paramount Settlement Services, LLC., a full-service central Pennsylvania title company, and is an Associate Broker with Pro Business Properties, Inc., a real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate representing both buyers and sellers.

Nick and his wife Chelsea live in Carlisle with their two children. In addition to enjoying activities with his family including mountain biking and hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail near their home (purely recreationally as they are a self-described non-competitive family…) Nick is a skilled wood worker. The very table he works at in the Cherewka Law office is one of his own pieces and his goal is to eventually get into cabinetry.

Nick loves the supportive culture that the Cherewka Law team has intentionally built and nurtured over the years and fully believes in the way they practice law.