Nathan Ziegler grew up in Lubbock. He holds both undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Texas Tech. Ziegler received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1998. Formerly a Lubbock County Commissioner, Nathan also served as Legislative Director for State Representative Carl Isett of Lubbock. Nathan is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and is focused on the legal needs of seniors, people with disabilities and those with special needs. Ziegler is a boardmember of The Bridge of Lubbock and of The Foundation for Music Education. Nathan and his wife Sondra have been married 15 years and have three children. They are members of The Springs Fellowship.
Firm Description
Nathan Ziegler is the founder of Nathan Ziegler & Associates, a full-service Elder Law and Estate Planning law firm serving families througout West Texas from our office in Lubbock. We provide strategic advice and planning for clients in both crisis and advance planning situations. Our goal is to help our clients have the peace of mind that comes from protecting their family and their assets, and putting prudent planning in place to protect their quality of life if they need long-term care someday. Our services include Wealth Protection Trusts, Estate Planning, Probate, Veterans Aid & Attendance Planning, and Medicaid Nursing Home Qualification. Our attorneys are memebers of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Nathan Ziegler is a memeber of the Board of the Texas chapter of NAELA. Nathan was raised in Lubbock, and holds both undergraduate and law degrees from Texas Tech University. He and his wife, Sondra, have three children, and attend Hillside Christian Church in Lubbock. Nathan loves to fly fish, hunt, and listen to *classic* country (not that new stuff).
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
12413 Quaker Ave
Lubbock, TX 79424
On the web
