Firm Description

Nathan Ziegler is the founder of Nathan Ziegler & Associates, a full-service Elder Law and Estate Planning law firm serving families througout West Texas from our office in Lubbock. We provide strategic advice and planning for clients in both crisis and advance planning situations. Our goal is to help our clients have the peace of mind that comes from protecting their family and their assets, and putting prudent planning in place to protect their quality of life if they need long-term care someday. Our services include Wealth Protection Trusts, Estate Planning, Probate, Veterans Aid & Attendance Planning, and Medicaid Nursing Home Qualification. Our attorneys are memebers of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Nathan Ziegler is a memeber of the Board of the Texas chapter of NAELA. Nathan was raised in Lubbock, and holds both undergraduate and law degrees from Texas Tech University. He and his wife, Sondra, have three children, and attend Hillside Christian Church in Lubbock. Nathan loves to fly fish, hunt, and listen to *classic* country (not that new stuff).