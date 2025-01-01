Nancy A Cogar
Samples, Jennings, Clem & Fields, PLLC
As a practicing attorney here in Chattanooga, Tennessee with a specialty in Elder Law, I am committed to serving the many legal needs of our aging population and their families. I also understand first-hand the importance of having reliable resources available addressing my own aging parents’ needs.
The law is complex and always changing. We have strategies in place that can relieve stress on caregivers and provide the resources and legal support needed to help your aging family members and those with special needs. We are also constantly working to further educate ourselves to the specific needs of our aging population in our community. Chattanooga is my home and I am a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Bar and Chattanooga Bar Associations, Christian Legal Society and a Colson Fellow.
Firm Description
Between baby boomers reaching senior citizenship, declining birthrates and longer lifespans, the United States will become a lot grayer over the next few decades. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2035, there will be more adults age 65 and older than children for the first time in American history. By 2060, nearly a quarter of Americans will be age 65 and older, while the number of people age 85 and older will triple.
Attorney Nancy A. Cogar recognizes the unique needs of our aging population and provides specialized legal services to help families anticipate and address the needs of life care planning. Elder law encompasses a variety of specialties, including estate planning , i.e. wills, powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, living wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, long term care planning, asset management and medicaid planning, and both probate and trust administration. These categories may also be legal issues that affect younger people, as well.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
Main Office
130 Jordan Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37421
