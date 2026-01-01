Morgan Cassel joined Cherewka Law in 2017. She graduated from Vermont Law School in 2017 and became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar in 2018. Morgan regularly practices in the areas of Real Estate, Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Elder Law, Nonprofits, Business, and Corporate Law. She is also a member of Wealth Counsel and Elder Counsel.

At Cherewka Law, Morgan is committed to truly making a difference in the lives of her clients. She believes in not only bringing solutions to the table but an openness to looking at things differently and helping people feel confident in the closure they obtain.

She lives in Dover with her husband Ezra, son and their Bernese Mountain dog. Morgan loves traveling, soaking up new adventures, and hopes to one day visit all 7 continents! If Morgan wasn’t a lawyer, she’d likely be a Marine Biologist. Morgan loves sharks and has even experienced free swimming with sharks and hopes to do it again someday.