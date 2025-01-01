Firm Description

You can count on Elder Care Law of Kentucky for all aspects of elder law. We’re passionate about protecting seniors in Lexington, Georgetown and Louisville. We’ll go above and beyond to ensure that you’re getting the benefits that you’ve rightfully earned, and we’ll also work hard to help you qualify for benefits you need, such as Medicaid.



Elder Care Law of Kentucky is here to assist you with the legal challenges that come with old age. We can help you protect your assets, develop a plan for your estate and find dependable senior care. Contact us now to schedule a free consultation with an elder law attorney in Lexington, Georgetown, and Louisville Kentucky.