Michelle Scully Hobus is a partner in the law firm of Sterling & Tucker. Michelle Scully Hobus' love of helping others has directed her career path from California to Calcutta, and ultimately led her to Hawaii, and to Sterling & Tucker. Since joining the firm in 2004, Ms. Hobus has assisted clients in preserving their financial legacies with estate and disability planning. She also intimately understands the need for planning for young families who are just starting out, or starting a family. Her focus is always client-centered, and she is a frequent presenter of Sterling & Tucker's monthly educational seminars on Oahu.

Originally an attorney with a California insurance and municipality firm, Ms. Hobus took a leave of absence from practicing law after a tragic event in her personal life. While living in San Francisco with her husband, a Punahou graduate who was also an attorney, she was wounded by a deranged former client who went on a shooting spree at the prestigious San Francisco law firm where her husband was working, and where she happened to be visiting. Her husband was shot and killed while saving Michelle's life.

In the aftermath, Ms. Hobus dedicated herself to violence prevention and the passage of reasonable firearms legislation. She formed a nonprofit organization, Legal Community Against Violence, and became involved with Handgun Control Inc. (The Brady Campaign) which brought her lobbying efforts to Washington, where she provided testimony before the United States Congress.

Ms. Hobus is the recipient of the Sue Kingsley Volunteer Award, Handgun Control, Inc in Washington, D.C., the Points of Light Award from San Francisco's Points of Light Foundation, the Courage To Care Award, from the Center to Prevent Handgun Violence in Los Angeles and the Leadership Award from American Jewish Congress in San Francisco.

A four year Dean's List student, Ms. Hobus received her Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated Cum Laude in 1988 from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. Following college, Ms. Hobus spent a year with Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in San Francisco, living and working with homeless women and children. After completing law school she once again worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. In 1992, Ms. Hobus received her Juris Doctor from University of San Francisco Law School. She was admitted to the California State Bar in 1992, and in 2003 to the Hawaii State Bar.

The attorneys at Sterling & Tucker have been providing quality estate planning for Hawaii clients since 1981. They have been able to reach hundreds of people who are concerned about protecting their families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death.

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM

City Financial Tower
201 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI 96813

Hilo Mobile Notary Office
614 Kilauea Ave
Hilo, HI 96720

2158 Main St.
Ste. 109
Wailuku , HI 96793

