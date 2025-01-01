Michael Willis
Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served as Special Deputy Attorney General in New Jersey for five years, during which time he handled matters related to insurance and health insurance fraud. Mr. Willis is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New Jersey Bar Association.
Mr. Willis has had clients in 20 New Jersey counties in various areas of law, including but not limited to: Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid Crisis Planning, and Medicaid Preplanning, in addition to related family matters. Today, Mr. Willis dedicates the majority of his time to Estate and Elder Law matters. Mr. Willis’ mission is to focus on compassionate client service and to provide his clients the best results, benefiting from his breadth of litigation experience, global perspective, and knowledge in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law.
Firm Description
Life is a miracle and it is full of welcome and unwelcome surprises. We never really know what turn it may take next. That does not mean, however, that we cannot plan for contingencies, especially when it concerns the health and well-being of the people we love. At Willis Law Group LLC, our dedication to the areas of Elder Law and Estate Planning is founded in our appreciation of life and family values.
Our process is tailored to the needs of our clients and is always focused on what is important to you. It is designed to ensure that you have an estate plan that actually works and your experience with our process is pleasant and stress-free. We believe in creating value for our clients through compassionate and competent representation in every matter we undertake.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
15 Warren Street
Suite 30
Hackensack, NJ 07601
140 E. Ridgewood Avenue
Suite 415
Paramus, NJ 07652
163 Madison Avenue
Suite 220
Morristown, NJ 07960
331 Newman Springs Road
Bldg 1, 4th Fl, #143
Red Bank, NJ 07701
