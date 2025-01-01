Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served as Special Deputy Attorney General in New Jersey for five years, during which time he handled matters related to insurance and health insurance fraud. Mr. Willis is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New Jersey Bar Association.

Mr. Willis has had clients in 20 New Jersey counties in various areas of law, including but not limited to: Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid Crisis Planning, and Medicaid Preplanning, in addition to related family matters. Today, Mr. Willis dedicates the majority of his time to Estate and Elder Law matters. Mr. Willis’ mission is to focus on compassionate client service and to provide his clients the best results, benefiting from his breadth of litigation experience, global perspective, and knowledge in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law.