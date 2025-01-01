Michael joined Gold and Gold in September 2021 after his family decided to move back to Western New York from the Adirondacks. Prior to this, Michael had nearly 20 years experience in the area of Medicaid Planning, Elder Law and Estate and Trust planning working for one of the State’s premier elder law and special needs law firms. In June 2022, Michael joined as a partner with Michael A. Gold to form Gold and Dezik, Attorneys at Law.

“After being locked indoors for two-years, it became obvious that being close to family was paramount, especially with our two young children. I am proud to be a part of such a dynamic and long-historied law practice and look forward to bringing my knowledge and background to the place where I grew up and call home.”

~ Michael D. Dezik

Michael is a graduate of Albany Law School after receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from State University of New York at Buffalo’s Media Studies Program.

Michael is co-Vice Chair of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section Legislative Committee with the New York State Bar Association as well as past co- Chair of the Medicaid Committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law and Special Needs Section; Michael is Past President of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York and Past President of NearCare, Inc. — a local not-for-profit entity that provides respite care for family care givers and those in need of care themselves; Past Vice President of the Conkling Center Board of Directors — a local non-profit entity providing safety net services to at risk seniors.

Michael is “AV” rated by Martindale Hubbell – the highest rating for expertise and ethics given by the independent rating service of the legal profession.

“Elder and special need issues are a generally underserved area and it is important that individuals know their rights in an ever increasingly complex system. I am proud to be a part of a practice that devotes itself to providing these services.”

~ Michael D. Dezik