Michael Dezik
Law Offices of Gold and Dezik
Michael joined Gold and Gold in September 2021 after his family decided to move back to Western New York from the Adirondacks. Prior to this, Michael had nearly 20 years experience in the area of Medicaid Planning, Elder Law and Estate and Trust planning working for one of the State’s premier elder law and special needs law firms. In June 2022, Michael joined as a partner with Michael A. Gold to form Gold and Dezik, Attorneys at Law.
“After being locked indoors for two-years, it became obvious that being close to family was paramount, especially with our two young children. I am proud to be a part of such a dynamic and long-historied law practice and look forward to bringing my knowledge and background to the place where I grew up and call home.”
~ Michael D. Dezik
Michael is a graduate of Albany Law School after receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from State University of New York at Buffalo’s Media Studies Program.
Michael is co-Vice Chair of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section Legislative Committee with the New York State Bar Association as well as past co- Chair of the Medicaid Committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law and Special Needs Section; Michael is Past President of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York and Past President of NearCare, Inc. — a local not-for-profit entity that provides respite care for family care givers and those in need of care themselves; Past Vice President of the Conkling Center Board of Directors — a local non-profit entity providing safety net services to at risk seniors.
Michael is “AV” rated by Martindale Hubbell – the highest rating for expertise and ethics given by the independent rating service of the legal profession.
“Elder and special need issues are a generally underserved area and it is important that individuals know their rights in an ever increasingly complex system. I am proud to be a part of a practice that devotes itself to providing these services.”
~ Michael D. Dezik
Firm Description
When you’re looking for an experienced elder law attorney, the attorneys at Gold and Dezik provide the expertise to answer your questions and concerns about long-term care, trusts and estates, gift and estate tax planning, estate administration, and real estate.
As elder law attorneys with a combined 70 years of experience, we take the time to educate our clients before counseling them about specific strategies to achieve their goals. Learning about what is most important to you and why helps to develop a personalized plan for the future.
Your legal needs are explained in easy-to-understand terms so you can be a well-informed co-decision maker throughout the planning process. Ensure that your accumulated wealth is distributed to your beneficiaries timely, and protect them from additional long-term care expenses, estate taxes, creditor claims, and court costs that can reduce the value of their inheritance.
The attorneys at the Law Office of Gold and Dezik are dedicated to helping you and your loved ones understand estate and trust planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, and trust settlements. We discuss New York estate laws in and around the Niagara Falls area to help you create an estate plan that meets your family’s needs.
The Law Office of Gold and Dezik assists clients in the Western New York area, including Niagara Falls, Lockport, Buffalo, and beyond.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
345 Buffalo Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
