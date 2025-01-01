Firm Description

Trotter & Soulsby, PA provides personalized, professional services dedicated to the needs of older clients and their families.

Our practice leverages nearly 30 years of experience and Board Certifications in Elder Law to help meet your legal needs. We provide caring and supportive legal assistance to clients throughout Central Florida.



Our practice is limited to legal services which focus on the specific challenges faced by older clients, such as Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid, Probate, Trust Adminstration, Guardianship, Special Needs Planning and Estate Planning.



This attention to the core areas of concern to today's elderly population ensures that your legal matters will be handled by a knowledgeable and caring attorney dedicated to ensuring that your future and your family's future are well protected.



Complicated legal issues and different individual circumstances can make your legal matters seem frustrating and difficult to manage. Trotter & Soulsby, PA is dedicated to helping you determine your best options for protecting yourself, your family, and your assets.