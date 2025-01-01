Mary F. Trotter
Mary F. Trotter
Mary F. Trotter is a third-generation Central Florida Attorney who received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University.
Mary has been practicing law since 1983, when she began her legal career as an Assistant State Attorney. After serving as managing partner of the law firm of Cheek & Trotter, Mary began her own practice in 1992.
Mary Trotter has nearly three decades of legal experience and is Florida Bar Board Certified in Elder Law.
Bar admissions
-
Florida, 1983
-
U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, 1988
Law School
-
J.D., Case Western Reserve University, 1983University
-
B.A., University of Florida, 1976
Certification
-
Board Certified Elder Law Lawyer, Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education
Professional associations
-
Seminole County Bar Association (President, 1992; President-Elect, 1991; Treasurer, 1990; Secretary, 1989)
-
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
-
Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA)
Firm Description
Trotter & Soulsby, PA provides personalized, professional services dedicated to the needs of older clients and their families.
Our practice leverages nearly 30 years of experience and Board Certifications in Elder Law to help meet your legal needs. We provide caring and supportive legal assistance to clients throughout Central Florida.
Our practice is limited to legal services which focus on the specific challenges faced by older clients, such as Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid, Probate, Trust Adminstration, Guardianship, Special Needs Planning and Estate Planning.
This attention to the core areas of concern to today's elderly population ensures that your legal matters will be handled by a knowledgeable and caring attorney dedicated to ensuring that your future and your family's future are well protected.
Complicated legal issues and different individual circumstances can make your legal matters seem frustrating and difficult to manage. Trotter & Soulsby, PA is dedicated to helping you determine your best options for protecting yourself, your family, and your assets.
Cost
Main Office
11834 CR 101
Suite 100
The Villages, FL 32162
