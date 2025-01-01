Mark Maddox
ElderLaw Lexington/McClelland & Associates, PLLC
Mark Maddox is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and senior partner at ElderLawLexington. Mark helps clients protect their home and life savings though Medicaid planning strategies.
He earned his B.B.A. from the University of Iowa in 1978 and his J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1981. Mark is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Elder Law Section.
Prior to focusing his practice on elder care, he represented several lending institutions and clients in the areas of personal injury, domestic relations, and estates managing law offices in Wolfe, Morgan and Powell counties.
Mark lives in Lexington, KY and enjoys travel, chess, and history.
You Can Count on Us for Guidance with Medicaid Planning and Special Needs Trusts
Many people think the only way to pay for ongoing care for an aging loved one is to dip into life savings or to sell their home. We use our deep knowledge of Elder Law to secure your assets with a comprehensive plan so you can qualify for Medicaid, protecting your family’s estate.
Standard Wills and Trusts secure our assets and protect our estates to plan our legacy. For those who have a dependent with special needs, preparing a standard Will could unintentionally jeopardize their ongoing benefits. Working with an attorney at ElderLawLexington will ensure your dependent's existing benefits will be preserved and there will be no surprises.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
1795 Alysheba Way
Suite 2102
Lexington, KY 40509
7000 Houston Road
Suite #3
Florence, KY 41042
427 Chestnut St.
Suite #6
Berea, KY 40403
