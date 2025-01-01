Mark Maddox is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and senior partner at ElderLawLexington. Mark helps clients protect their home and life savings though Medicaid planning strategies.

He earned his B.B.A. from the University of Iowa in 1978 and his J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1981. Mark is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Elder Law Section.

Prior to focusing his practice on elder care, he represented several lending institutions and clients in the areas of personal injury, domestic relations, and estates managing law offices in Wolfe, Morgan and Powell counties.

Mark lives in Lexington, KY and enjoys travel, chess, and history.