Lindsay Blessinger Charles was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana. Lindsay graduated from North High School in 1999. Lindsay graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 2003, and received B.A. degrees in History and Criminal Justice and Minors in Political Science, Spanish, and Western European Studies. Lindsay graduated from Western Michigan - Thomas M. Cooley Law School and was admitted into the Indiana Bar in 2013. In December 2020, Lindsay graduated with honors from Stetson Unversity College of Law, with an LLM Masters of Elder Law degree.

Lindsay is a member of the Evansville Bar Association and formely Co-Chaired of the Probate, Elder Law, and Guardianship Section, is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).

Lindsay is a current Board of Director and active member of A Network of Evansville Women (ANEW) and a current Board of Director of VOICES, Inc. Lindsay is the facilitator of the Evansville Gerontology Network. Lindsay was a member of the Junior League of Evansville for 6 years and a former Board of Director of Little Lambs of Evansville, Inc.

Lindsay was a recipient of the 20 under 40 Courier and Press award in 2019 and she also received the ANEW Woman of Action award in 2019.