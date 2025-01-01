Whether you are caring for an ill spouse and worried about losing your savings to pay for long term care, or you have decided to put your estate plan together to protect your family’s future, Lara will reduce the stress that often accompanies such financial and medical care challenges.

She will also draft your Will, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives and estate tax documents so you can relax knowing that your estate planning is done according to your specific wishes.

With more than 15 years of experience assisting people who are in need of estate planning, asset protection and Medicaid planning, Lara understands her clients’ needs for public benefits as well as their desire to protect their wealth for future generations. Because she knows the Medicaid rules and how to navigate the complexity of Medicaid eligibility, she will help you protect what you’ve worked so hard for.

An elderly woman recently came to Lara because her husband became ill and she was scared they’d lose everything to pay for his long term care needs. She was also concerned about her ability to continue caring for him as she aged. Lara transferred the house to the wife and applied for and was awarded Medicaid home care services for the husband. The husband was now entitled to Medicaid home care hours so the wife didn’t have to worry about being the primary care giver, or worry about paying privately for care.

Lara takes a special interest in advocating for the elderly and people with special needs. Her grandmother lived until 103 and she saw firsthand how her grandmother’s rapidly changing needs affected her ability to care for herself and to pay for her expanded health care needs. For people with special needs, Lara helps to lay out a plan that will provide for future financial security while still having access to public benefits.

As the mom of 3 young children, you can imagine that Lara’s day doesn’t end when she leaves the office. On her days off, she and her husband enjoy biking and taking day trips with the children.

Education

JD, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, 2000

MPA, Maxwell School of Citizenship Public Affairs, Syracuse University, 1996

BS, SI Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University, 1991

Jurisdictions Admitted to Practice:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New York