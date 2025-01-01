Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer

Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC

Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer

Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC

Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer

Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC

Whether you are caring for an ill spouse and worried about losing your savings to pay for long term care, or you have decided to put your estate plan together to protect your family’s future, Lara will reduce the stress that often accompanies such financial and medical care challenges.

She will also draft your Will, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives and estate tax documents so you can relax knowing that your estate planning is done according to your specific wishes.

With more than 15 years of experience assisting people who are in need of estate planning, asset protection and Medicaid planning, Lara understands her clients’ needs for public benefits as well as their desire to protect their wealth for future generations. Because she knows the Medicaid rules and how to navigate the complexity of Medicaid eligibility, she will help you protect what you’ve worked so hard for.

An elderly woman recently came to Lara because her husband became ill and she was scared they’d lose everything to pay for his long term care needs. She was also concerned about her ability to continue caring for him as she aged. Lara transferred the house to the wife and applied for and was awarded Medicaid home care services for the husband. The husband was now entitled to Medicaid home care hours so the wife didn’t have to worry about being the primary care giver, or worry about paying privately for care.

Lara takes a special interest in advocating for the elderly and people with special needs. Her grandmother lived until 103 and she saw firsthand how her grandmother’s rapidly changing needs affected her ability to care for herself and to pay for her expanded health care needs. For people with special needs, Lara helps to lay out a plan that will provide for future financial security while still having access to public benefits.

As the mom of 3 young children, you can imagine that Lara’s day doesn’t end when she leaves the office. On her days off, she and her husband enjoy biking and taking day trips with the children.

Education

JD, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, 2000

MPA, Maxwell School of Citizenship Public Affairs, Syracuse University, 1996

BS, SI Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University, 1991

Jurisdictions Admitted to Practice:
Connecticut
Massachusetts
New York

Firm Description

For more than 25 years, Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri has helped families plan for and protect their future. In addition to providing a full array of estate planning, elder law, and litigation services, our experienced attorneys and staff take pride in being our clients’ advocates, offering legal guidance with compassion, empathy, and respect. We are dedicated to helping families navigate the challenges that come with preserving and safeguarding their legacy, caring for a family member with special needs or an aging parent, and providing skilled representation inside the courtroom for sophisticated and novel legal issues.

How We Do It

  • We work with our clients to develop personalized plans, strategies, and solutions that meet individualized needs.
  • We take a holistic approach that addresses interconnected concerns.
  • We simplify the complex so you can better understand your options.
  • We take pride in our ability to communicate clearly and promptly so you feel secure.
  • We do our best to resolve disputes, but we’re also very experienced and comfortable in the courtroom.

We believe you and your family deserve peace of mind. It’s that simple.

And, we are here to ensure you are able to protect your family’s quality of life, financial security, and vision for a happy future – and to give you the peace of mind that you deserve.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 12:30 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

15 Massirio Drive
Berlin, CT 06037

1741 Ellington Road, 2nd Floor
South Windsor, CT 06074

92 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06089

15 S. Main Street
New Milford, CT 06776

64 Wall Street
Madison, CT 06443

On the web

View Firm Website

Social Media


Meet Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer

Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer

Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC

Whether you are caring for an ill spouse and worried about losing your savings to pay for long term care, or you have decided to put your estate plan together to protect your family’s future, Lara will reduce the stress that often accompanies such financial and medical care challenges. She will also draft your W...

Phone (860) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Lara J. Schneider-Bomzer.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml