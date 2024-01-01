Sharon L. Pope
Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC
Berlin, CT 06037
Attorney Pope has long been regarded by clients and colleagues alike as one of the finest Elder and Disability Law practitioners in Connecticut.
Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC
Attorney Pope has long been regarded by clients and colleagues alike as one of the finest Elder and Disability Law practitioners in Connecticut.
Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC
Brendan F. Daly is a Principal and Managing Partner of Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri where he practices in the areas of elder law, estate and disability planning and estate administration.
Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri, LLC
Whether you are caring for an ill spouse and worried about losing your savings to pay for long term care, or you have decided to put your estate plan together to protect your family’s future, Lara will reduce the stress that often accompanies such financial and medical care cha... (read more)
Ericson, Scalise & Mangan, PC
Areas of Practice Estate Planning Elder Law Asset Protection Estate and Trust Administration Business Law Real Estate (residential & commercial) Education Bates College (B.A.) Western New England School of Law (J.D.) University of Miami’s Heckerling Institute of Estate Planning... (read more)
Attorney Pope has long been regarded by clients and colleagues alike as one of the finest Elder and Disability Law practitioners in Connecticut. She currently serves on the Executive Committees of the Elder Law Section and the Estates and Probate Section of the Connecticut Bar Association, and is a member of the CBA Ve...
Brendan F. Daly is a Principal and Managing Partner of Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri where he practices in the areas of elder law, estate and disability planning and estate administration. Brendan has received the designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), a certification awarded by the National Elder Law Foun...
Whether you are caring for an ill spouse and worried about losing your savings to pay for long term care, or you have decided to put your estate plan together to protect your family’s future, Lara will reduce the stress that often accompanies such financial and medical care challenges. She will also draft your W...
Areas of Practice Estate Planning Elder Law Asset Protection Estate and Trust Administration Business Law Real Estate (residential & commercial) Education Bates College (B.A.) Western New England School of Law (J.D.) University of Miami’s Heckerling Institute of Estate Planning (yearly) Rober...