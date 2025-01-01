Firm Description

We have served clients since 1945, Ericson, Scalise & Mangan PC. We provide quality legal services with a caring and sensitive approach to solving legal issues.

Building enduring relationships with our clients based on trust and personal attention, our attorneys earn that trust through their solid legal credentials, experience and an unbending commitment to represent our clients' best interests. Our clients can be certain that we will be there to offer sound legal advice, support, and guidance to reach satisfactory and rewarding outcomes.

We are there at pivotal stages of our clients’ lives – buying or selling their home, setting up and operating a business, creating estate plans that insure assets go to loved ones, assisting elders and their children to cope with life as independently as possible, and more.

We help to simplify our clients’ lives by providing a diverse range of legal services. Our practice specialties provide solutions for complex legal, family, financial and emotional issues.