Robert A. Scalise Jr.
Ericson, Scalise & Mangan, PC
Robert A. Scalise Jr.
Ericson, Scalise & Mangan, PC
Areas of Practice
- Estate Planning
- Elder Law
- Asset Protection
- Estate and Trust Administration
- Business Law
- Real Estate (residential & commercial)
Education
- Bates College (B.A.)
- Western New England School of Law (J.D.)
- University of Miami’s Heckerling Institute of Estate Planning (yearly)
Robert has been practicing law since 1989 and is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Elder Law, Probate and Real Estate Sections. He is also a member of the NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys). Robert’s practice focuses on estate planning, elder law, asset protection, probate, estate and trust administration, business formation and succession planning and real estate. As a volunteer, Robert is on the board of directors of the Christine E. Moser Foundation and the Brian and Marilyn Lindsay Foundation. He is a corporator of the Boys & Girls Club of New Britain and the Hospital For Special Care. He is past Chairman of the New Britain Board of Water Commissioners, past Chairman of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, past Chairman of the New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals and past board member of the Mattabassett District, the Metropolitan District Commission, Community Residences, Inc., and the Parish Counsel of St. Ann Church, he was the President and Chairman of the New Britain Youth Football & Cheer, and Treasurer of CT Youth Football & Cheer, Inc. Robert was the Assistant Head Football Coach at Northwest Catholic High School and currently is the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach at New Britain High School. Robert and his wife Marcia live in New Britain.
Firm Description
We have served clients since 1945, Ericson, Scalise & Mangan PC. We provide quality legal services with a caring and sensitive approach to solving legal issues.
Building enduring relationships with our clients based on trust and personal attention, our attorneys earn that trust through their solid legal credentials, experience and an unbending commitment to represent our clients' best interests. Our clients can be certain that we will be there to offer sound legal advice, support, and guidance to reach satisfactory and rewarding outcomes.
We are there at pivotal stages of our clients’ lives – buying or selling their home, setting up and operating a business, creating estate plans that insure assets go to loved ones, assisting elders and their children to cope with life as independently as possible, and more.
We help to simplify our clients’ lives by providing a diverse range of legal services. Our practice specialties provide solutions for complex legal, family, financial and emotional issues.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostOur pricing for Estate Planning and Elder Law services is almost always set at a fixed amount. This gives our clients the peace of mind knowing what the legal fees will be at the beginning of engagement.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
35 Pearl Street
Suite 301
New Britain, CT 06051
111 Simsbury Rd
Avon, CT 06001
On the web
Social Media
Robert A. Scalise Jr.
Ericson, Scalise & Mangan, PC
Areas of Practice Estate Planning Elder Law Asset Protection Estate and Trust Administration Business Law Real Estate (residential & commercial) Education Bates College (B.A.) Western New England School of Law (J.D.) University of Miami’s Heckerling Institute of Estate Planning (yearly) Rober...