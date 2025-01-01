Kristen Prull Moonan
Moonan | Stratton
KRISTEN PRULL MOONAN is a partner in the Providence law firm of Moonan, Stratton & Waldman, LLP. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, cum laude, from Smith College and a J.D. degree from Boston University School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Ms. Moonan concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, business law, including matters involving corporation formation and governance, business succession planning, and real estate conveyancing. She is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association and National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Moonan currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ocean State Theatre Company and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Rhode Island. Ms. Moonan lives in Edgewood with her husband Michael and daughters, Lauren and Caroline.
Firm Description
We are a boutique law firm focusing on comprehensive Elder Law and Estate Planning for residents of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
- Elder Law
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid and Medicare
- Long Term Care Planning
- Guardianships
- Wills and Trusts
- Taxation
- Probate and Estate Administration
- Veterans Benefits
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Sunday
|By Appointment Only
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
4 Richmond Square
Suite 150
Providence, RI 02906
On the web
