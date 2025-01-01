KRISTEN PRULL MOONAN is a partner in the Providence law firm of Moonan, Stratton & Waldman, LLP. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, cum laude, from Smith College and a J.D. degree from Boston University School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Ms. Moonan concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, business law, including matters involving corporation formation and governance, business succession planning, and real estate conveyancing. She is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association and National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Moonan currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ocean State Theatre Company and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Rhode Island. Ms. Moonan lives in Edgewood with her husband Michael and daughters, Lauren and Caroline.