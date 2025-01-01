Firm Description

ELDER LAW

We can help you understand options for protecting assets from catastrophic health care costs or living expenses through elder law care planning, Medicaid, guardianship, and veteran’s benefits.

ESTATE PLANNING

We assess your situation and help you understand the options you have. From drafting a will, trust, or power of attorney, we put together a strategy to help protect your family. It is also important to consider your wishes for long-term care.

PROBATE

Probate can be overwhelming and complicated. We help you navigate through the probate process. We also work with many families who live in other states and need a Nevada probate lawyer to help.

GUARDIANSHIP

We have been assisting families in Nevada and out-of-state for over twenty-five years with guardianship. We help guide you through every step of the process. If your loved one retains capacity, it is often time to plan or update an existing plan and avoid guardianship.