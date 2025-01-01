Kim Boyer
Kim Boyer is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. She practices in the areas of probate, trust administration, elder law, estate planning, guardianships, trusts, powers of attorney, and other estate planning matters. Ms. Boyer received her law degree magna cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law. During law school, she was an editor of the law review and was elected to membership in the Order of the Coif.
Ms. Boyer is licensed to practice in Nevada, and is admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the District of Nevada and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and is an accredited attorney with the Veterans Administration. She co-authored the books Alzheimer’s and Dementia: A Practical and Legal Guide for Nevada Caregivers, published by the University of Nevada Reno Press. Ms. Boyer publishes a monthly newsletter addressing issues facing seniors and their families, and is a frequent speaker on aging and elder law topics. Ms. Boyer is one of three attorneys in Nevada registered with the Nevada State Bar as a certified specialist in Elder Law.
Firm Description
ELDER LAW
We can help you understand options for protecting assets from catastrophic health care costs or living expenses through elder law care planning, Medicaid, guardianship, and veteran’s benefits.
ESTATE PLANNING
We assess your situation and help you understand the options you have. From drafting a will, trust, or power of attorney, we put together a strategy to help protect your family. It is also important to consider your wishes for long-term care.
PROBATE
Probate can be overwhelming and complicated. We help you navigate through the probate process. We also work with many families who live in other states and need a Nevada probate lawyer to help.
GUARDIANSHIP
We have been assisting families in Nevada and out-of-state for over twenty-five years with guardianship. We help guide you through every step of the process. If your loved one retains capacity, it is often time to plan or update an existing plan and avoid guardianship.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
