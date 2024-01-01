John Michaelson
Michaelson Law
Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89135
John Michaelson is the owner and managing partner of Michaelson Law. Over the last 20 years, John has helped thousands of clients build and protect their businesses and estates.
Michaelson Law
John Michaelson is the owner and managing partner of Michaelson Law. Over the last 20 years, John has helped thousands of clients build and protect their businesses and estates.
Boyer Law Group
Kim Boyer is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. She practices in the areas of probate, trust administration, elder law, estate planning, guardianships, trusts, powers of attorney, and other estate planning matters.
Goodsell Law Group
ESTATE PLANNING ESTATE PLANNING UPDATES INDEPENDENT REVIEW ASSET PROTECTION GUARDIANSHIP FIDUCIARY GUIDANCE MEDICAID PLANNING SPECIAL NEEDS TRUSTS PROBATE DEFENSE ESTATE ADMINISTRATION FIDUCIARY LITIGATION CREDITOR CLAIMS
John Michaelson is the owner and managing partner of Michaelson Law. Over the last 20 years, John has helped thousands of clients build and protect their businesses and estates. He is known for taking a personal interest in his clients and is an active member of several local and national organizations that are dedicat...
Kim Boyer is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. She practices in the areas of probate, trust administration, elder law, estate planning, guardianships, trusts, powers of attorney, and other estate planning matters. Ms. Boyer received her law degree magna cum laude, from the Un...
ESTATE PLANNING ESTATE PLANNING UPDATES INDEPENDENT REVIEW ASSET PROTECTION GUARDIANSHIP FIDUCIARY GUIDANCE MEDICAID PLANNING SPECIAL NEEDS TRUSTS PROBATE DEFENSE ESTATE ADMINISTRATION FIDUCIARY LITIGATION CREDITOR CLAIMS