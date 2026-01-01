Geyer Legal Group, PC, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a full service estate planning and elder law firm serving the people of central Indiana. Since 1999, we've been providing clients with exceptional legal services, assisting them with legal matters that include wills, trusts, estate planning, asset protection, Medicaid planning, nursing home and assisted living facility placement and financing, probate and estate administration, special needs trusts, guardianship, advanced directives, planning for incapacity, health care decisions and end-of-life issues.

After 14 years of practice with other firms, Rebecca W. Geyer opened Geyer Legal Group in 2013 to assist clients with their estate planning and elder law needs. The attorneys of Geyer Legal Group, PC understand the challenges, fears, and family dynamics that often come into play with legal issues. We adopt an empathetic and compassionate approach to assist clients in addressing their particular goals and concerns. Our attorneys are committed to being responsive to client needs in a timely manner, and it is our policy to respond to all client communications the same day they are received. While our office is easily accessible, we recognize that some clients may find it difficult to come to us. We offer house calls and flexible appointment times to meet our clients’ needs.

Whether your legal matter involves an estate planning or elder law need, Geyer Legal Group, PC is committed to the highest standards of knowledge and service for our clients. To speak with one of our attorneys, call (317) 973-4555 or click here to contact us now.