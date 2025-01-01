Born and raised in Massachusetts, Attorney Perch has lived in Kentucky since 1981, raising her family here. She has practiced in the area of special needs planning since 1995, led to this area of the law as a result of assisting her own sister receive disability benefits. Dr.Perch finds great joy and satisfaction in helping others to develop estate planning and care planning goals, develop the best special needs trust for each family's unique situation, and at a lower cost than others in her geographic area. Ms. Perch also helps families understand the options and rules for parents who may want to provide for their special needs child while simultaneously trying to plan for their own care needs later in life.