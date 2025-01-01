Kara N. Ransom
Kara's has a strong foundation in Estate Planning, with a focus on Medicaid Asset Protection, Special Needs Planning and Veteran's Benefits. Contact her today for a FREE initial consult to discuss your needs.
Kara grew up in Steelville, MO is married to Nathan and they have two children, Parker and Paisley. She attended Evangel University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, while also completing some master’s-level counseling coursework. Following graduation, she attended Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she focused on Estate Planning and Elder Law. She joined Parks & Jones as a licensed attorney in the spring of 2016. Her desire to make a difference in the lives of her clients while providing excellent quality of service makes her a great addition to an outstanding team.
Estate planning is essentially about being in control of your assets and providing for the well-being of you and your family. LifeGen Law Group is a law firm focused in the areas of estate planning, elder law, wealth protection, business law, real estate, tax, and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges.
What sets LifeGen apart is our emphasis on creating lifelong relationships with our clients, while still providing high quality legal services. We take the time to get to know our clients, their families and loved ones. We then tailor plans to meet our clients’ needs. For LifeGen and its team, the planning does not stop here. We know that laws, assets, health, and family will change. When these things change, so should your plan. This is why LifeGen Law Group has a process in place to maintain your estate plan throughout life’s changes to ensure it does what you always intended it to do – protect your loved ones and family.
If you would like to learn more about our team and our process, please contact us for a free consultation.
In 1993, R. Clancy Parks founded a successful law practice focusing on estate planning and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges. The firm grew and eventually became Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law after Cameron G. Jones joined the practice in 2011. Since then, the firm has added attorneys Kara Ransom, John Vaughan, Chandler G. Lyon, and Nathaniel J. Poivre along with over twenty additional team members and broadened practice areas that help make the firm what it is today. In 2023, Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law became LifeGen Law Group.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostWe provide a 1.5 hour initial consult for FREE. During that consult we will listen to your needs and design a plan that meets your goals. At the end of that meeting we will quote your fee to complete the plan. If you choose not to move forward you owe us nothing for the initial consult. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to speak with an attorney about their estate plan.
1983 E. Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
