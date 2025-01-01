Firm Description

HOW WE GOT STARTED

Estate planning is essentially about being in control of your assets and providing for the well-being of you and your family. LifeGen Law Group is a law firm focused in the areas of estate planning, elder law, wealth protection, business law, real estate, tax, and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges.

What sets LifeGen apart is our emphasis on creating lifelong relationships with our clients, while still providing high quality legal services. We take the time to get to know our clients, their families and loved ones. We then tailor plans to meet our clients’ needs. For LifeGen and its team, the planning does not stop here. We know that laws, assets, health, and family will change. When these things change, so should your plan. This is why LifeGen Law Group has a process in place to maintain your estate plan throughout life’s changes to ensure it does what you always intended it to do – protect your loved ones and family.

OUR HISTORY

In 1993, R. Clancy Parks founded a successful law practice focusing on estate planning and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges. The firm grew and eventually became Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law after Cameron G. Jones joined the practice in 2011. Since then, the firm has added attorneys Kara Ransom, John Vaughan, Chandler G. Lyon, and Nathaniel J. Poivre along with over twenty additional team members and broadened practice areas that help make the firm what it is today. In 2023, Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law became LifeGen Law Group.