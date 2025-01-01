Ms. Julianne Kocer is an Elder Law, Estate Planning, & Disability Planning attorney. She is rated by SuperLawyers, an award granted to only 2.3 percent of attorneys annually statewide. Julianne is licensed in both Washington State and Minnesota State. She received her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota and earned her post-doctorate law degree in Elder Law (“LL.M.-Elder Law”), with honors, from Stetson University College of Law in May 2013, a six year Master program covering all areas of elder law. Julianne is the only attorney in the states of Minnesota and Washington to have earned this advanced law degree. She is an active member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and Washington State Bar Association. Julianne assists clients in the legal areas of Asset Preservation, Medical Assistance/Medicaid, Estate Planning, Disability Planning, Special Needs Trusts, Durable Powers of Attorneys containing asset preservation powers, disability programs, trusts, Veteran Benefits, client health care system navigation, elder abuse, trust administration during life and upon death, and estate administration during life and upon death. She is also a member of the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association and of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys having served on the board of its Washington Chapter for over six years in all board positions and as its founding Legislative Chair. Julianne is a former professor and guest speaker for the University of Washington Extension Program-Social Worker courses. She served on the executive committee of the Elder Law Section of the Washington State Bar Association where she developed the Section’s first grant program. Julianne has testified and written opposition papers against legislation negatively affecting seniors and disabled people. Her first article titled, “Medicaid Planning for Our Seniors,” appeared in the 2002 Educational Manual of Credit Professionals International and her additional publications can be seen in “SENIORguidebook.” She was named the 2004 NAELA Member of the Year by her fellow colleagues. Julianne is a frequent speaker on elder law issues, estate planning, and long term care topics for continuing education credit seminars for attorneys, financial planners, insurance agents, and social workers, and speaks often to other professional and community organizations on numerous elder law, estate planning, and disability law issues. To schedule an appointment for yourself or loved one or a speaking presentation for your community organization, please call our office or email Julianne at info@kocerlaw.com.