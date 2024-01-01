Julianne Kocer
Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer
Suite 310
Seattle, WA 98125
Ms. Julianne Kocer is an Elder Law, Estate Planning, & Disability Planning attorney.
Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer
Ms. Julianne Kocer is an Elder Law, Estate Planning, & Disability Planning attorney.
Life Point Law
RAJIV NAGAICH, J.D. and LLM. Rajiv Nagaich, an elder law attorney and senior partner with the Law Firm of Life Point Law (formerly Johnson and Nagaich PS), has developed a holistic legal practice that focuses on elder law and care issues which include legal, housing, financial, a... (read more)
Ms. Julianne Kocer is an Elder Law, Estate Planning, & Disability Planning attorney. She is rated by SuperLawyers, an award granted to only 2.3 percent of attorneys annually statewide. Julianne is licensed in both Washington State and Minnesota State. She received her law degree from William Mitchell Co...
RAJIV NAGAICH, J.D. and LLM. Rajiv Nagaich, an elder law attorney and senior partner with the Law Firm of Life Point Law (formerly Johnson and Nagaich PS), has developed a holistic legal practice that focuses on elder law and care issues which include legal, housing, financial, and care coordination disciplines. Rajivs...