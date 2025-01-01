Search Articles

RAJIV NAGAICH, J.D. and LLM. Rajiv Nagaich, an elder law attorney and senior partner with the Law Firm of Life Point Law (formerly Johnson and Nagaich PS), has developed a holistic legal practice that focuses on elder law and care issues which include legal, housing, financial, and care coordination disciplines. Rajivs cultural background offered a different perspective when it came to aging issues, compared to what he witnessed going through his own personal journey of helping a loved one that was suffering from Alzheimers, as disease that many face today. Not finding acceptable solutions that our system offered to those dealing with this issue became the motivating force and catalyst for his mid-life entry into the profession of law. Not finding acceptable solutions our society presents those dealing with this issue; he went to law school to understand the legal framework on which our aging system is built. The education he received, coupled with his compelling life experience led him to develop cutting-edge legal solutions to address this issue and provide powerful and beneficial outcomes for incapacitated seniors and their family members while protecting their assets and quality of life. In law school he was able to understand the legal framework on which our aging system is built. The education he received, coupled with his compelling life experience, led Rajiv to develop cutting-edge legal solutions to address this issue and provide powerful and beneficial outcomes for incapacitated seniors and their family members while protecting their assets and quality of life. Rajiv graduated cum laude with law degree from Seattle University School of Law, and then went on to earn his masters degree in tax law from University of Washington. He is a member of the Washington State Bar Association and American Bar Association. He sits on the Elder Law Advisory Board of John Marshall Law School in Chicago Illinois. He is on the board of the Center for Medicare Advocacy Inc. in Washington, D.C. He is also a Board of Director of national and state chapters of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and is the founding member and past president of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Associations. At the community level, Rajiv is the founder of Washington Elder Care, a non-for-profit corporation that serves the needs of the elderly in the Puget Sound area. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Federal Way and a community educational instructor and speaker on estate planning and elder care issues. He is the host of a popular call-in radio talk show (AgingOptions) that airs live in the greater Seattle area every Saturday morning from 10 a.m.-Noon on KTTH AM 770. The show also airs live nationwide via streaming audio (http://agingoptions.com/media/radio-show/). Its two hours packed with a wealth of information and current news on aging options, as well as helping callers find better solutions for their elder/aging issues.

Firm Description

Planning is the focus of elder law. As attorneys who deal with the legal problems of the elderly, we handle a wide range of issues, with particular emphasis on estate planning and planning for incapacity. The goal is to take steps to preserve independence for as long as possible and to appoint an advocate in case of incapacity. We also assist clients in planning for possible long-term care needs, including nursing home care. We offer services in the following areas:

  • Estate Planning
  • Medicaid Planning
  • Incapacity and Long Term Care Planning
  • Care contracts
  • Elder abuse, neglect and exploitation issues

31919 Sixth Avenue South
Suite A-100
Federal Way, WA 98003

11711. 8th Street SE
Suite #205
Bellevue, WA 98008

100 2nd Avenue South
Suite 300
Edmonds, WA 98020

2211 Rimland Dr. 98226
Bellingham, WA 98226

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

