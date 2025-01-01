RAJIV NAGAICH, J.D. and LLM. Rajiv Nagaich, an elder law attorney and senior partner with the Law Firm of Life Point Law (formerly Johnson and Nagaich PS), has developed a holistic legal practice that focuses on elder law and care issues which include legal, housing, financial, and care coordination disciplines. Rajivs cultural background offered a different perspective when it came to aging issues, compared to what he witnessed going through his own personal journey of helping a loved one that was suffering from Alzheimers, as disease that many face today. Not finding acceptable solutions that our system offered to those dealing with this issue became the motivating force and catalyst for his mid-life entry into the profession of law. Not finding acceptable solutions our society presents those dealing with this issue; he went to law school to understand the legal framework on which our aging system is built. The education he received, coupled with his compelling life experience led him to develop cutting-edge legal solutions to address this issue and provide powerful and beneficial outcomes for incapacitated seniors and their family members while protecting their assets and quality of life. In law school he was able to understand the legal framework on which our aging system is built. The education he received, coupled with his compelling life experience, led Rajiv to develop cutting-edge legal solutions to address this issue and provide powerful and beneficial outcomes for incapacitated seniors and their family members while protecting their assets and quality of life. Rajiv graduated cum laude with law degree from Seattle University School of Law, and then went on to earn his masters degree in tax law from University of Washington. He is a member of the Washington State Bar Association and American Bar Association. He sits on the Elder Law Advisory Board of John Marshall Law School in Chicago Illinois. He is on the board of the Center for Medicare Advocacy Inc. in Washington, D.C. He is also a Board of Director of national and state chapters of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and is the founding member and past president of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Associations. At the community level, Rajiv is the founder of Washington Elder Care, a non-for-profit corporation that serves the needs of the elderly in the Puget Sound area. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Federal Way and a community educational instructor and speaker on estate planning and elder care issues. He is the host of a popular call-in radio talk show (AgingOptions) that airs live in the greater Seattle area every Saturday morning from 10 a.m.-Noon on KTTH AM 770. The show also airs live nationwide via streaming audio (http://agingoptions.com/media/radio-show/). Its two hours packed with a wealth of information and current news on aging options, as well as helping callers find better solutions for their elder/aging issues.