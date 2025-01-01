Search Articles

Joseph G. Ilges is a partner at The Laiderman Law Firm who focuses his practice on estate planning and elder law. His practice includes Medicaid and VA pension eligibility planning, special needs planning, trusts, estate and tax planning, general business planning and probate administration, as well as guardianship and conservatorship matters. Joe has a special emphasis on providing counsel to seniors and individuals with special needs on a wide-range of legal issues, including the use of government benefits to aid in meeting or paying for care needs and other associated costs.

Joe graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2004, and received a B.A. in Political Science in 1993 and a B.A. in history in 1997 from Saint Louis University.  Before attending law school Joe worked in both the healthcare and non-profit sectors, where he dealt with many issues affecting seniors. He has spent time providing outreach and education to the community, as well as healthcare professionals. Working for a non-profit reinforced Joe’s desire to assist seniors, their caregivers and their legal representatives to navigate the unique challenges that arise during the aging process.

Joe is also a co-author of How to Protect Your Family’s Assets from Devastating Nursing Home Costs: Medicaid Secrets (2011 and 2012 Missouri editions). Joe presents educational seminars and continuing education to a wide-range of professionals, as well as the general public, on a regular basis.

Joe is licensed to practice law in Missouri and is an accredited VA attorney. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Elder Counsel, and the National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys.

At The Laiderman Law Firm, P.C., our St. Louis estate planning attorneys use a unique process that is built around the belief that people who care make plans that work. This means designing plans that are in agreement with what clients want and having a process to keep their plans up to date with changes in their family, their finances, and the law. This unique process also focuses on making sure that clients’ assets and beneficiaries are consistent with their plan.

Estate plans are written in plain English. At our St. Louis estate planning law firm, each plan is reviewed with the client, page by page and paragraph by paragraph, to ensure it accomplishes the clients’ goals and addresses their concerns for themselves and their family. Estate plans are provided in a timely manner and for a fixed fee, quoted in advance.

The Laiderman Law Firm, P.C. focuses in the areas of:

  • Estate planning, Wills and Trusts
  • Elder Law / Medicaid & VA Pension / Long Term Care Estate Planning
  • Probate and Estate Administration
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Advanced Estate Planning

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

1067 N. Mason Road Ste 3
Saint Louis, MO 63141

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
READ MORE
READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
