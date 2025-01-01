John Maceluch
Great minds have concluded that you ultimately find meaning in life when you realize that your life is not about you. That is to say when you help others you are really helping yourself find meaning. I was blessed that this perspective was lovingly instilled in my heart by my parents and church since my youth. This principle now guides me in how I approach people and situation who need my help. By first asking myself, "What skills and knowledge have I been given that I can use to make this situation better for someone?", I have found the end result is often beneficial to both of us. Sometimes that means standing up on their behalf, and other times it is just listening to their story or sitting with them in their pain and worry. Like Sean, my family has suffered recent health concerns which has created great uncertainly on many areas of life. Fortunately, I have been able to offer some peace of mind to those I love with my legal training and experience. Encountering the same things my clients go through has been humbling and inspiring. Please reach out and let me know if you need help with legacy planning for you or a family member, or just want to share some good news. Peace be with you!
Our mission
A Focus on the Future
The thought of the future can be unsettling because of the unknowns. Our goal is to help you develop a path that preserves your lifestyle while providing a legacy for your family. The mindset of our firm is how to help our clients find peace in this aspect of their lives.
Legal Solutions Based on Your Needs
We know that legal matters can sometimes be overwhelming so we strive to work with you in a way that you can understand. We are dedicated to providing you a solution that is the best fit for you. Our team is fully committed to taking the time to get to know you, your family, and your wishes so the result is a plan that fits your specific life and legacy.
It is always the right time to think about the future for your family. We work with you to determine the best way to prepare. The sooner you have a plan of action in place, the better your future will be for you and your loved ones. Rely on us, so your family can rely on you.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
2121 Killarney Way
Suite C
Tallahassee, FL 32309
