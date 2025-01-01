John G. Kennan Jr.
John G. Kennan Jr.
Since 2000 Attorney John Kennan has specialized in Estate Planning and Elder Law matters. His office advises clients about the importance of having a customized plan, implementing the right tools and continually making adjustments as life happens. A former business man coupled with his decades of elder and estate legal expertise provides clients of all ages and economic circumstances with unique insight and guidance in accordance with current Massachusetts law and structure.
Attorney Kennan listens closely and inquires often. He brings peace and confidence to individuals and families ensuring they are well-planned for the long haul and possess the ability to adapt to life's expected, and unexpected changes.
A life-long resident of the Cape and Martha's Vineyard, Attorney Kennan is deeply involved in his communities. He's very active in providing ongoing support to the Sandwich Council on Aging and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys both the Massachusetts and national chapters. Other community involvement includes:
- Founder and past member of the Sandwich Alliance of Financial and Legal Professionals
- Member of Sandwich Economic Development Committee Founder, Past President and Charter Member of Sandwich Economic Initiative Corporation (SEIC)
- President of Benjamin Nye Family of America Association (Nye Museum)
- Vice Chairman of Open Cape Corporation, Inc.
Attorney Kennan graduated from Southern New England School of Law and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 2000. He remains a member of the American Bar Association.
He and his wife Mary, along with their retriever, live in Sandwich, MA.
Firm Description
Welcome to the Law Offices of John G. Kennan. Your peace of mind is our primary concern. We assist individuals and families, at every age and every stage, in examining their life goals, and planning for changes, both expected and unexpected. We work to preserve wealth and protect assets and inheritances. We pay close attention to each client's concerns and customize plans according to the ever-changing needs of the individual by providing for their belongings and their loved ones. Our belief has always been, The Best Plan is Having A Plan.
The Kennan Law practice uses the latest technology and tools to research, analyze, and prepare plans and documents. In our three decades of operation we have learned each client’s plan is unique based on their circumstances, goals, and desires, and we tailor accordingly and do so on an ongoing basis as things in life change. We regularly represent clients in Probate Avoidance, Asset Protection Planning, the creation of Wills and Trusts; Incapacity Plans, including the creation of Durable Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies; Special Needs Trusts; Probate and Trust/Estate Administration; Trust Administration; and contested and uncontested adult Guardianship and Conservatorship situations. These situations are complex, but we help you make them simple, complete and current.
Flexible scheduling is available for our clients’ convenience, including evening and weekend appointments. Arrangements can also be made for home, hospital, assisted care, and nursing home consultations, when appropriate. The first thing we do... is listen.
Thank you for considering our firm in helping you be prepared for life's constant changes. Call (508) 888-7111 today and we'll either review what you have in place or help you start your plan.
Sincerely,
Attorney John Kennan and team
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
Merchants Square 71 Route 6A-Unit 3
Post Office Box 148
Sandwich, MA 02563
