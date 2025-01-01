Since 2000 Attorney John Kennan has specialized in Estate Planning and Elder Law matters. His office advises clients about the importance of having a customized plan, implementing the right tools and continually making adjustments as life happens. A former business man coupled with his decades of elder and estate legal expertise provides clients of all ages and economic circumstances with unique insight and guidance in accordance with current Massachusetts law and structure.

Attorney Kennan listens closely and inquires often. He brings peace and confidence to individuals and families ensuring they are well-planned for the long haul and possess the ability to adapt to life's expected, and unexpected changes.

A life-long resident of the Cape and Martha's Vineyard, Attorney Kennan is deeply involved in his communities. He's very active in providing ongoing support to the Sandwich Council on Aging and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys both the Massachusetts and national chapters. Other community involvement includes:

Founder and past member of the Sandwich Alliance of Financial and Legal Professionals

Member of Sandwich Economic Development Committee Founder, Past President and Charter Member of Sandwich Economic Initiative Corporation (SEIC)

President of Benjamin Nye Family of America Association (Nye Museum)

Vice Chairman of Open Cape Corporation, Inc.

Attorney Kennan graduated from Southern New England School of Law and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 2000. He remains a member of the American Bar Association.

He and his wife Mary, along with their retriever, live in Sandwich, MA.