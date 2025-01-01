Jeff was born in Kankakee, Illinois, February 24, 1961. He was admitted to the bar in 1988 in the state of Indiana and was also admitted to practice before U.S. District Court, Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana.

His education includes a B.A. from Cedarville College in 1983, with a legal education from the University of Houston Law Center (J.D., 1987) where he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi fraternity.

Jeff has been serving the people of Carroll and surrounding counties for over 30 years from his office located in Delphi.

Other experience and associations include: City Attorney, Delphi, Indiana, 1992-94; member of the Carroll County Bar Association (President, 1999-2001); member of the Indiana State Bar Association (Sections: Probate, Trust and Real Property; Elder Law); and member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).

Jeff and his wife, Abby, own and run Thistle Byre Farm, LLC, where they raise grass-fed beef and lamb without the use of antibiotic or added hormones. (Check out their website today!)