Jay graduated New England School of Law in 1974 and achieved honors as a Law Review editor. He was Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning legal publication “The Reporter” for twelve years. He is a VA accredited attorney and is a member of numerous professional associations, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys and the Academy of Special Needs Planners. He is admitted to the bar in the states of Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

Before relocating to South Florida in 1990, he was the managing partner of the New York/New Jersey firm of Feldman & Fiorello.



Jay is active in several philanthropic causes. He is a recipient of the Israel Humanitarian Foundation's Arthur J. Goldberg Humanitarian Award and the James Randi Educational Foundation's Isaac Asimov award for his activities on behalf of those organizations.

Education

J.D., New England School of Law (1974)

B.A., University of Richmond (1970)

Bar Admissions