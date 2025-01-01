Jay Feldman
Jay graduated New England School of Law in 1974 and achieved honors as a Law Review editor. He was Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning legal publication “The Reporter” for twelve years. He is a VA accredited attorney and is a member of numerous professional associations, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys and the Academy of Special Needs Planners. He is admitted to the bar in the states of Florida, New York, and New Jersey.
Before relocating to South Florida in 1990, he was the managing partner of the New York/New Jersey firm of Feldman & Fiorello.
Jay is active in several philanthropic causes. He is a recipient of the Israel Humanitarian Foundation's Arthur J. Goldberg Humanitarian Award and the James Randi Educational Foundation's Isaac Asimov award for his activities on behalf of those organizations.
Education
-
J.D., New England School of Law (1974)
-
B.A., University of Richmond (1970)
Bar Admissions
-
Florida
-
New York
-
New Jersey
Firm Description
Feldman & Feldman is a boutique law firm serving the South Florida community. Our core practice areas are elder law, special needs planning, estate planning and administration and real estate.
Our firm's philosophy is simple: “Treat every client as if they were our only client.” We pride ourselves in developing long-term relationships with our clients that last years, and even decades.
In addition to our legal services, we participate in public seminars, symposia, and other educational programs to improve public awareness of the unique problems of the elderly and those with special needs.
Our practice areas include:
Estate planning and administration
- Wills & trusts
- Probate and trust administration
Asset Protection and Long-term Care Planning
- Qualifying for Medicaid
- Qualifying for VA benefits
- Special needs trusts
Advance Directives
- Durable powers of attorney
- Health care surrogate designations
- Living wills
Real Estate
- Sales and purchases
- Leases and financing arrangements (e.g., reverse mortgages, home equity lines of credit, etc.)
- Special titling of assets (real estate trusts, enhanced life estate sdeeds, etc.)
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
5491 North University Drive
Suite 102
Coral Springs, FL 33067
