Firm Description

Pinnacle Legacy Law is a full-service law firm with a planning team that focuses entirely on life care and planning for elderly family members, including the unique needs of military veterans. Elder law is an important part of retirement planning. Planning for financial security during retirement is important, but we often forget that planning to avoid the crippling cost of long-term care is an important part of that planning. Don’t let injury, illness, or death take you or a family member by surprise. It can leave loved ones to deal with expensive medical bills and an inability to properly administer your estate. Proper planning and legal counsel from our team of experienced professionals will help ensure you and your family’s estate are protected through retirement and beyond. This often means planning in advance to ensure qualification for Medicaid if it is needed to pay for care. We also are available to help you with immediate qualification if longterm care is imminent.

