Jason Files has been practicing law in Arkansas since 1995. His clients have included everyone from individuals with traffic tickets to Fortune 500 companies litigating in Federal court. He nowconcentrates his practice on estate planning. After decades spent trying to help people navigate the various problems life throws at them—injuries, divorce, arrests, financial problems, and probate fights—he is happy to work in an area where he can help his clients avoid problems before they arise. In addition to estate planning, Jason helps clients prepare for the cost of nursing home care both by advance planning and by helping them qualify for Medicaid while preserving their home and other assets. Jason attended undergraduate school at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where he received a B.A. in English. He received his J.D. from the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law, with honors. In addition to his law practice, he edits and publishes a weekly review of Arkansas appellate decisions, The Arkansas Court Bulletin. He has been a regular speaker at continuing education courses for attorneys and paralegals. Jason is a member of Elder Counsel, the Arkansas Bar Association, and Pulaski County Bar Association. He is licensed to practice in all Arkansas State Courts, the Eastern and Western United States District Courts of Arkansas, as well as the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pinnacle Legacy Law is a full-service law firm with a planning team that focuses entirely on life care and planning for elderly family members, including the unique needs of military veterans. Elder law is an important part of retirement planning. Planning for financial security during retirement is important, but we often forget that planning to avoid the crippling cost of long-term care is an important part of that planning. Don’t let injury, illness, or death take you or a family member by surprise. It can leave loved ones to deal with expensive medical bills and an inability to properly administer your estate. Proper planning and legal counsel from our team of experienced professionals will help ensure you and your family’s estate are protected through retirement and beyond. This often means planning in advance to ensure qualification for Medicaid if it is needed to pay for care. We also are available to help you with immediate qualification if longterm care is imminent. 

Contact Pinnacle Legacy Law today for more information about our custom estate planning services in Little Rock and Hot Springs. 

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

900 South Shackleford Road
Suite 708
Little Rock, AR 72211

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

