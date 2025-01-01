James Rainey
James Rainey provides legal services in a wide range of fields, including elder law, estate planning, and personal injury trial law, including wrongful death. With a special emphasis on Medicaid planning, elder law and serious personal injury matters, James Rainey seeks to foster a personal relationship with each client, identify their unique needs and provide sensitive and capable assistance when it is needed most.
- Estate Planning
- Probate
- Guardianships
- Wills and Trusts
- Heirship Proceedings
Additionally, he is Board-Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He served as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years while maintaining his private practice.
Attorney Rainey teaches elder law at Baylor University School of Law and is a frequent speaker on estate planning and elder law. He is certified by the State Bar of Texas to work as a guardian ad litem on guardianship cases and is licensed by the State of Texas to provide continuing education to social workers. In addition, he is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waco.
Firm Description
Finding the right attorney can be tough. When it comes to estate planning, elder law, or special needs planning, you need someone on your side who will take your concerns to heart while creating a secure future for you and your family. When it comes to personal injury law, you need someone who will provide compassionate support along with aggressive legal representation to seek justice against the person or company that has caused you harm.
At Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP, our mission is to provide the counsel you need in these difficult situations.
We want to help you plan today to ensure tomorrow. We represent clients across Waco and the surrounding areas in Texas in all areas of estate planning and personal injury law, using over 2 decades of experience to secure the best possible results.
