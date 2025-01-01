James Rainey provides legal services in a wide range of fields, including elder law, estate planning, and personal injury trial law, including wrongful death. With a special emphasis on Medicaid planning, elder law and serious personal injury matters, James Rainey seeks to foster a personal relationship with each client, identify their unique needs and provide sensitive and capable assistance when it is needed most.

Additionally, he is Board-Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He served as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years while maintaining his private practice.

Attorney Rainey teaches elder law at Baylor University School of Law and is a frequent speaker on estate planning and elder law. He is certified by the State Bar of Texas to work as a guardian ad litem on guardianship cases and is licensed by the State of Texas to provide continuing education to social workers. In addition, he is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waco.