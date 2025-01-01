Heather Dern Myers
Heather Dern Myers, the firm's attorney, has a passion for helping individuals achieve their estate planning goals in a non-stressful environment and continuing to be there for them as their goals and needs change.
Heather is a native of the Eastern Panhandle and attended Shepherd University before obtaining her law degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA.
She immediately obtained law license in the State of West Virginia and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
After over 25 years managing bank trust departments, she decided to merge the experience she received in administering wills and trusts with her experience in law to begin practicing law limited to her areas of prior experience.
She is currently a member of the following:
West Virginia State Bar
Virginia State Bar
American Bar Association
ABA Probate and Real Property Section
Rotary Club of Martinsburg
Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce
NAELA
VAELA
Tri State Estate Planning Council of Md/Va/WV
Firm Description
We provide professional advice for you and your loved ones in the following areas of law:
Estate Planning
Estate Administration
Wills
Trusts
Special Needs
Elder law/Asset Protection
Estate and Fiduciary Litigation
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
Main Office
299 Rock Cliff Drive
Martinsburg, WV 25401
