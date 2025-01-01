Heather Dern Myers, the firm's attorney, has a passion for helping individuals achieve their estate planning goals in a non-stressful environment and continuing to be there for them as their goals and needs change.



Heather is a native of the Eastern Panhandle and attended Shepherd University before obtaining her law degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA.



She immediately obtained law license in the State of West Virginia and the Commonwealth of Virginia.



After over 25 years managing bank trust departments, she decided to merge the experience she received in administering wills and trusts with her experience in law to begin practicing law limited to her areas of prior experience.



She is currently a member of the following:

West Virginia State Bar

Virginia State Bar

American Bar Association

ABA Probate and Real Property Section

Rotary Club of Martinsburg

Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce

NAELA

VAELA

Tri State Estate Planning Council of Md/Va/WV