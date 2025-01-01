HAROLD L. GRODBERG is a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the ABA accredited National Elder Law Foundation. Mr. Grodberg has been practicing elder law and estate planning for 16 years. The Grodberg Law Firm, LLC concentrates in the areas of estate planning for baby boomers and "40 somethings", elder law, guardianship and estate administration. Mr. Grodberg regularly lectures to professionals and the general public and you can find his articles on elder law including Saving the Family Home, Hospital Patient Rights, and Special-Needs Trusts Can Help Preserve Family Wealth appeared in the New Jersey Law Journal.