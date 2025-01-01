H. Gregory Walker Jr.
H. Gregory Walker, Jr. (“Greg”) is an estate-planning attorney in Alexandria, Louisiana. As founder of the The Walker Law Group, LLC and the Estate Planning Law Center, the life-long resident of central Louisiana leads a practice dedicated to building and protecting families, as well as showing people how to leave a legacy for loved ones. When working with clients, Greg uses an educational approach so all individuals involved understand every available option for reaching their goals.
Firm Description
Louisiana’s leading law firm for estate and nursing home planning, retirement account protections and VA benefits. Call (318) 445-4516 for your private, no obligation session.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
3800 Parliament Drive
Alexandria, LA 71303
