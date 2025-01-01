Glenn R. Matecun
Matecun, Thomas & Olson, PLC
Glenn R. Matecun
Matecun, Thomas & Olson, PLC
Glenn Matecun has been a Michigan attorney since 1989. His Michigan law firm focuses on estate planning, elder law, VA (Veterans) planning and probate matters, and he provides cutting edge planning solutions to protect you, your family and your life savings.
Firm Description
We are experienced Michigan attorneys focusing on Estate Planning, Probate, Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, Veterans Benefits, Special Needs Planning, Real Estate and Business Law.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
CostPlease contact this attorney for more information about fees by clicking here.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
915 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 6
Howell, MI 48843
43570 Garfield Road
Suite 101
Clinton Township, MI 48038
On the web
Social Media
Glenn R. Matecun
Matecun, Thomas & Olson, PLC
Glenn Matecun has been a Michigan attorney since 1989. His Michigan law firm focuses on estate planning, elder law, VA (Veterans) planning and probate matters, and he provides cutting edge planning solutions to protect you, your family and your life savings.