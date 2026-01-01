Gino is an Arizona native, raised in Glendale, Arizona. With his close attention to detail, Gino prepares estate planning documents from Wills all the way to complex Living Trusts to ensure his client’s goals are met in how their estate is distributed among beneficiaries. He takes the time and pays attention to details in order to assist those trying to navigate the complicated probate process after dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Gino obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in Management Information Systems in 2003. He went on to obtain his M.B.A. from Arizona State University and his law degree from Arizona Summit Law School. Gino is licensed to practice law in both Arizona and Colorado.

While Gino has an extensive background dealing in areas of government contracting and immigration law, he shifted his focus in private practice to where he can provide more individualized attention and focus on each client when he joined Desert View Law in 2022. He has historically volunteered as an attorney with Wills For Heroes Foundation, taking time to draft simple wills for first responders. Gino handles every case in an efficient and professional manner. He works with clients to fully understand their expectations and to help them understand the options available and work through the challenges to move everyone forward through their difficult situations with empathy and respect. This is in part a result of his experience in being a certified mediator.