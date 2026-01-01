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Gino R. Santella

Santella Law, PLLC

Gino R. Santella

Santella Law, PLLC

Gino R. Santella

Santella Law, PLLC

Gino is an Arizona native, raised in Glendale, Arizona. With his close attention to detail, Gino prepares estate planning documents from Wills all the way to complex Living Trusts to ensure his client’s goals are met in how their estate is distributed among beneficiaries. He takes the time and pays attention to details in order to assist those trying to navigate the complicated probate process after dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Gino obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in Management Information Systems in 2003. He went on to obtain his M.B.A. from Arizona State University and his law degree from Arizona Summit Law School. Gino is licensed to practice law in both Arizona and Colorado.

While Gino has an extensive background dealing in areas of government contracting and immigration law, he shifted his focus in private practice to where he can provide more individualized attention and focus on each client when he joined Desert View Law in 2022. He has historically volunteered as an attorney with Wills For Heroes Foundation, taking time to draft simple wills for first responders. Gino handles every case in an efficient and professional manner. He works with clients to fully understand their expectations and to help them understand the options available and work through the challenges to move everyone forward through their difficult situations with empathy and respect. This is in part a result of his experience in being a certified mediator.  

Firm Description

Skilled and Compassionate Attorneys on Your Side

At Desert View Law, we understand that family law is personal. No two situations are the same. Whether you are grieving the death of a loved one, planning for the inevitable, or going through a divorce, legal separation, or child custody dispute, it can be a particularly challenging time for everyone involved. It is an emotionally and psychologically challenging time, and the legal process can be difficult to navigate on your own without an attorney to assist you with all the paperwork, filing requirements, deadlines, local and state rules, and other obstacles. Our Divorce and Child Custody Attorneys can help guide you through the family court process, answer your questions, and help you determine your priorities and goals to obtain a fair outcome. Our Estate Planning and Probate Administration Attorneys can bring you peace of mind dealing with your loved one’s estate. The decisions made during these processes affect your family and your children far into the future, so attention to detail and a thorough understanding of what the practical effect of those decisions are, is important. We offer compassionate, professional, and individualized representation to each of our clients.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

6751 N Sunset Blvd #320
Glendale, AZ 85305

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Gino R. Santella

Gino R. Santella

Santella Law, PLLC

Gino is an Arizona native, raised in Glendale, Arizona. With his close attention to detail, Gino prepares estate planning documents from Wills all the way to complex Living Trusts to ensure his client’s goals are met in how their estate is distributed among beneficiaries. He takes the time and pays atte...

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Medicaid 101
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Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

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Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

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Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

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Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

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Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

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Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

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