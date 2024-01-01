Gino R. Santella
Santella Law, PLLC
Sun City, AZ 85373
Gino Santella is an Arizona native, raised in Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona.
Santella Law, PLLC
Gino Santella is an Arizona native, raised in Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona.
Gino Santella is an Arizona native, raised in Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona. Several years of trial experience in family law have gained me insight into how the utilization of premarital (aka prenuptial) agreements and the potential for dissolution/ divorce/ separation can impact health care directives, estate and ass...