Elyse Hartley joined Ozarks Elder Law as an estate planning and elder law attorney in 2014. She grew up on a farm in Central Missouri and worked as an insurance agent in her family’s business during and after college. She graduated with honors from the Trulaske College of Business at the University of Missouri, where she was selected to participate in the Harry and Ann Cornell Leadership Program. Following college, Elyse decided to pursue a career in estate planning and elder law after recognizing a need for such services among her own family and friends. She attended University of Missouri School of Law where she worked as a research assistant for Professor David English in the area of estates and trusts.
In 2019, Elyse was selected as a “Trusted Advisor” by the Springfield Business Journal in the Up and Comer category. Elyse is a 2020 graduate of OzarkLeads and a member of Leadership Springfield Class 40. Elyse is a former board member of the Southern Missouri Women Lawyers Association. Currently, she serves on the education committee for the Missouri Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). She will serve on the board for the Missouri Chapter of NAELA in 2021-2022. Elyse is also actively involved with the Junior League of Springfield, Ozark Rotary, and the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.
In her spare time, Elyse enjoys spending time with her daughter and husband, attending Mizzou football games, visiting the Lake of the Ozarks, and traveling.
Firm Description
As an Elder Law firm, we consider what is best for our clients from all points of view, including the legal, medical, financial, social and family issues. We approach these issues in an objective way, with a primary emphasis on promoting the highest quality of life for the individuals that we serve.
We became lawyers because we wanted to be problem solvers and strong advocates for those who need help with society’s institutions; and we wanted to help people with the legal planning that allows each of us to care for ourselves and to provide for those we care about. This is the philosophy that guides our practice everyday.
We assist clients in planning for the possibility of disability, incapacity, home health care, assisted living and/or nursing home placement. Through estate planning and asset protection planning, our firm helps clients to avoid probate and the impoverishment caused by the escalating cost of long term care. We also help our clients maintain their right to make health care decisions and avoid unnecessary medical treatment.
The sole focus of our Elder Law practice is the legal needs of the elderly and disabled. We meet with clients where they are most comfortable. If a client is unable to travel to our office, we can meet with them at their residence, assisted living facility, nursing home or hospital room.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
105 South 3rd Street
Suite B
Ozark, MO 65721
2832 S. Ingram Mill Road
Suite 100
Springfield, MO 65804
811 N. Main St.
Nixa, MO 65714
107 E. Jefferson St.
Marshfield, MO 65706
100 North Jefferson
Lebanon, MO 65536
500 West Main Street
Suite 201-A
Branson , MO 65616
329 E. 32nd St.
Ste. 5
Joplin , MO 64804
On the web
