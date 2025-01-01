Elyse Hartley joined Ozarks Elder Law as an estate planning and elder law attorney in 2014. She grew up on a farm in Central Missouri and worked as an insurance agent in her family’s business during and after college. She graduated with honors from the Trulaske College of Business at the University of Missouri, where she was selected to participate in the Harry and Ann Cornell Leadership Program. Following college, Elyse decided to pursue a career in estate planning and elder law after recognizing a need for such services among her own family and friends. She attended University of Missouri School of Law where she worked as a research assistant for Professor David English in the area of estates and trusts.

In 2019, Elyse was selected as a “Trusted Advisor” by the Springfield Business Journal in the Up and Comer category. Elyse is a 2020 graduate of OzarkLeads and a member of Leadership Springfield Class 40. Elyse is a former board member of the Southern Missouri Women Lawyers Association. Currently, she serves on the education committee for the Missouri Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). She will serve on the board for the Missouri Chapter of NAELA in 2021-2022. Elyse is also actively involved with the Junior League of Springfield, Ozark Rotary, and the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.

In her spare time, Elyse enjoys spending time with her daughter and husband, attending Mizzou football games, visiting the Lake of the Ozarks, and traveling.